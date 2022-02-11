Father and two daughters found dead in Ventura County home died of COVID-19

A father and his two adult daughters who were found dead in their home in December died of COVID-19, the Ventura County medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday night.

The primary cause of death for Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, was COVID-19, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Diane and Susan each had obesity listed as secondary causes, and Philip had hypertension, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease listed, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The three were found Dec. 16 at their home in the 5200 block of Evanwood Avenue in Oak Park, in the southeast part of the county, Cmdr. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said the next day.

A relative who had not heard from the father and his daughters made the discovery, Buschow said.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home or obvious signs of trauma to the three people, the commander said.