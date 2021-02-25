What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Minari,’ ‘Tom & Jerry,’ a Billie Eilish doc and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” 8 p.m. Feb. 28, 7:55 p.m. March 1, 8 p.m. March 3

“Nomadland,” 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 26, 5:55 and 7:55 p.m. Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Feb. 28, 6 p.m. March 1, 7:40 and 9:40 p.m. March 2, 6 p.m. March 3, 6 and 8 p.m. March 4

“The Vigil,” 9:55 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 10:25 p.m. March 1, 6 p.m. March 2, 10:30 p.m. March 3, 9:55 p.m. March 4

The Drive-In at Exposition Park presented by WUTI

700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A.

$50 per car, up to two people; $12 each additional person; advance purchase required. wutiatthedrivein.com

Advertisement

“Paris Is Burning,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

“Pariah,” 10 p.m. Feb. 26

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

“Spy Kids,” 7 p.m. March 5

“Stand By Me,” 7 p.m. March 12

“Men in Black,” 7 p.m. March 19

“Mean Girls,” 7 p.m. March 26

“Toy Story 2,” 6:30 p.m. April 2

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 6:30 p.m. April 9

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 6:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 6:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 6:30 p.m. April 30

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“Being There,” 7 p.m. Feb. 28

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 6 p.m. March 1

“Batman” (1989), 8:30 p.m. March 1

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, parking lot, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Black Panther,” 6:15 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 7:30 p.m. March 7

“The Karate Kid Part 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 7

“National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,” 7:30 p.m. March 14

“National Lampoon’s Animal House,” 10:30 p.m. March 14

“The Breakfast Club,” 7:30 p.m. March 21

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 10:30 p.m. March 21

“Kill Bill Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 28

“Kill Bill Vol. 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 28

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), 8 p.m. March 2

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. March 9

“The Commitments,” 8 p.m. March 23

“Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m. March 17

“American Beauty,” 8 p.m. March 30

Marina Drive-In

Parking lot 2, 13477 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

$20 per vehicle; advance purchase required. visitmarinadelrey.com

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

“Black Panther,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

Advertisement

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” 7:30 and 10:10 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Minari,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

“Nomadland,” 9:55 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:25 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 10 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 p.m. March 1, 10:30 p.m. March 2, 10 p.m. March 3-4

“The Little Things,” 10 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 p.m. March 1, 10:30 p.m. March 2, 10 p.m. March 3-4

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 7 p.m. March 1, 7:30 p.m. March 2, 7 p.m. March 3-4

Advertisement

Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

“Sixteen Candles,” 6:10 p.m. Feb. 27

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8:15 p.m. Feb. 27

“The Little Mermaid,” 6:15 p.m. Feb. 28

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28

“True Romance,” 7:45 p.m. March 4

“Pineapple Express,” 7 p.m. March 5

“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” 9:45 p.m. March 5

“Toy Story 2,” 7 p.m. March 7

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” 7 p.m. March 12

“Cheech & Chong’s New Movie,” 9:15 p.m. March 12

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 5:45 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26-March 4

Advertisement

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7 and 10:55 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 7 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 9 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4

“The Little Things,” 7 p.m. and midnight Feb. 26-27, 7 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4

“Monster Hunter,” 8:55 p.m. Feb. 26-March 4

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7 p.m. and midnight Feb. 26-27, 7 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:05 p.m. Feb. 26-March 4

Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Before Sunrise,” 7:30 p.m. March 10

“Before Sunset,” 9:50 p.m. March 10

Advertisement

Segerstrom Movie Nights

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$20-$40 per pod; advance tickets required. scfta.org

“Hidden Figures,” 6:30 p.m. March 5

“The LEGO Movie,” 6:30 p.m. March 6

“Roman Holiday,” 6:30 p.m. March 12

“Hello, Dolly!” 6:30 p.m. March 13

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” 7 p.m. March 6

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Sandlot,” 6:05 p.m. Feb. 26

“Step Brothers,” 8:40 p.m. Feb. 26

“Finding Nemo,” 6:05 p.m. Feb. 27

“Coming to America,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27

“High School Musical,” 6:10 p.m. March 5

“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. March 5

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” 6:10 p.m. March 6

“Get Out,” 8:50 p.m. March 6

“Toy Story 3,” 6:15 p.m. March 12

“Selena,” 8:50 p.m. March 12

“Moana,” 6:15 p.m. March 13

“Girls Trip,” 8:50 p.m. March 13

“Crazy Rich Asians,” 7:15 p.m. March 14

“Grease,” 10 p.m. March 14

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7:20 p.m. March 19

“Back to the Future,” 10 p.m. March 19

“Monsters, Inc.” 7:20 p.m. March 20

“La La Land,” 9:45 p.m. March 20

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

Advertisement

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 10 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“The Little Things,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Monster Hunter,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Feb. 26-27, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 1

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 3

“Cherry,” 6:50 and 10 p.m. Feb. 28-28, 6:50 and 9:50 p.m. March 1-3

“The Father,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 3

“50 First Dates,” 10 p.m. Feb. 26-28, 9:50 p.m. March 1-3

“The Vigil,” 10 p.m. Feb. 26-28, 9:50 p.m. March 1-3

“Willy’s Wonderland,” 10 p.m. Feb. 26-28, 9:50 p.m. March 1-3

WE Drive-Ins

The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com

Advertisement

“Nomadland,” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27, 7 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 6 and 8:30 p.m. March 5-7, 6:30 p.m. March 8-10, 6 and 8:30 p.m. March 11-13, 7 and 9:15 p.m. March 14, 7 p.m. March 14-18