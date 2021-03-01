‘Minari’ star Alan Kim has the cutest reaction — as usual — to Golden Globe win

Need a wholesome way to kick off your second March in a pandemic? Alan Kim, who plays David in “Minari,” has you covered.

As Gal Gadot took the stage to announce the winner for the 2021 Golden Globe for foreign language film Sunday night, the 8-year-old hovered over the screen, willing her to say “Minari.”

When she did just that, the second-grader threw his hands in the air and screamed, just as writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s daughter jumped into his arms.

Alan Kim reacting to #Minari winning a Golden Globe today is just the best pic.twitter.com/MOSOi1VLl3 — Madman Films (@MadmanFilms) March 1, 2021

But the cuteness didn’t stop there. After Chung accepted the award, he thanked his cast and collaborators. And Alan, already beaming, jumped for joy upon hearing his name.

Alan, who, in an interview with The Times last year revealed that he loves Legos and vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and rainbow sprinkles, made his debut in “Minari,” the Arkansas-set tale about a Korean American family that moves to a rural farm in the 1980s.

Fluent in English and Korean, he took on the role of a boy whose yearning to run free through the wilderness surrounding his family’s new trailer is restrained due to a heart murmur.

