Everything to know about historic Oscar nominee ‘Nomadland’

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Directors Chloé Zhao and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) join the ranks of just four people of East Asian descent ever to be nominated in the category. Zhao also makes history as the first woman of color nominated for a directing Oscar.

Last month, Zhao won a Golden Globe for her work on “Nomadland” — which also won the prize for best picture, drama — making her the first woman of color, the first woman of Asian descent and just the second female director to do so. Here’s some critical context about Globes voters to keep in mind from our recent investigation.

As she’s demonstrated in her earlier features, “The Rider” (2017) and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” (2015), Zhao advances a cinematic tradition of blending fiction and nonfiction with masterly assurance.

