In pictures: Coming back to life — before and after scenes from L.A.’s cultural reopening

Now that counties across Southern California have moved from the most extreme purple tier for COVID-19 restrictions into the red tier — and look to enter the even more permissive orange tier as new cases drop and vaccination rates rise — movie theaters, museums, theme parks and other cultural institutions (with the exception of most live performance spaces) are beginning the reopening process within pandemic guidelines. Call it our spring awakening.

Times entertainment photo editor Ken Kwok dispatched photographers Jay L. Clendenin, Allen J. Schaben, Mel Melcon, Genaro Molina and Myung J. Chun to capture the scene.