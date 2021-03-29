In pictures: Coming back to life — before and after scenes from L.A.’s cultural reopening

Now that counties across Southern California have moved from the most extreme purple tier for COVID-19 restrictions into the red tier — and look to enter the even more permissive orange tier as new cases drop and vaccination rates rise — movie theaters, museums, theme parks and other cultural institutions (with the exception of most live performance spaces) are beginning the reopening process within pandemic guidelines. Call it our spring awakening.
Times entertainment photo editor Ken Kwok dispatched photographers Jay L. Clendenin, Allen J. Schaben, Mel Melcon, Genaro Molina and Myung J. Chun to capture the scene.
Museums in L.A., Orange and other Southern California counties, as well as in San Francisco, are opening. Here’s our updated list of confirmed reopening dates.
Hollywood and Highland, Hollywood
What will we lose if movie theaters can’t recover from the pandemic-forced shutdown? We asked Oscar-nominated producers of this year’s best picture contenders
Universal Studios Hollywood
The Cinemark Playa Vista
For America’s theater chains, this could finally be the start of what’s expected to be a long recovery for the moviegoing experience.
Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach
Disney California Adventure, Anaheim
Disney California Adventure is the first of Anaheim’s Disney theme parks to let guests explore its full layout, albeit without rides — for now.
Van Nuys
Bowers Museum, Santa Ana
The value of pop art is directly proportional to the care with which we treat it. That’s a core thesis of a Disney exhibit at Orange County’s Bowers Museum.
The El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood
The pandemic is far from over. But for scores of movie-crazed Angelenos, the reopening of multiplexes signals hope is on the way.
The Natural History Museum, Los Angeles