What’s your favorite memory of ArcLight Cinemas? We want to hear from you
Are you a film buff or staffer in shock about ArcLight and Pacific theaters shutting down?
Grab some popcorn or other movie treats and fill out our questionnaire below.
The permanent closure comes after a year of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Column: I used to mock L.A. nostalgia — until the ArcLight closed. Now I want to howl at the sky
Column: I used to mock L.A. nostalgia — until the ArcLight closed. Now I want to howl at the sky
Whatever fortitude saw me through the pandemic dissolved the moment I heard the ArcLight was closing. The ArcLight Pasadena was my theater.
Mindy Kaling, Barry Jenkins, Rian Johnson, Jon M. Chu and other celebs are paying tribute to ArcLight Cinemas, which won’t reopen post-pandemic.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.