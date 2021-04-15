‘Selena,’ ‘Shawshank’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Arena Cinelounge
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
“The Weather Underground,” 9:30 p.m. April 16, 6:45 p.m. April 19 and 22
“The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” 8:15 p.m. April 20, 8:20 p.m. April 21
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Armageddon,” 8 p.m. May 24
The Frida Cinema Drive-In
Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11
The Frida Cinema Pop-up Drive-In
8 First American Way, parking structure rooftop, Santa Ana
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16
Double feature: “Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“The Shawshank Redemption,” 7:45 p.m. April 19
“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” 7:45 p.m. April 23
“The Graduate,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Mulholland Dr.,” 8 p.m. April 27
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“The Wizard of Oz,” 3:30 p.m. April 23
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19
“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 7 p.m. April 16
“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14
The Outfest Fusion Drive-in @ Expo Park
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (lawn), 900 Exposition Park Drive, L.A.
$30 per vehicle plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. outfest.org
LGBT- and BIPOC-themed short films, 7 p.m. April 17-18
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Clueless,” 8 p.m. April 28
“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. April 28
“La La Land,” 8 p.m. April 29
“Poltergeist” (1982), 11 p.m. April 29
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30
“Friday,” (1982), 10:45 p.m. April 30
“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1
Secret Movie Club/Bergamot Station
Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17
“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17
“Rear Window,” 8 p.m. April 24
“Blue Velvet,” 10:30 p.m. April 24
Secret Movie Club/Parking Lot Cinema
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16
“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18
“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20
“Hereditary,” 8 p.m. April 22
“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. April 23
“Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. April 25
Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
