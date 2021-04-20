Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood hails Chauvin guilty verdict: ‘Today we can breathe a sigh of relief’

Protesters carry signs in support of George Floyd in downtown Minneapolis
Protesters marched Monday around downtown Minneapolis while closing arguments in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin were taking place in a courthouse nearby.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

The verdict is in: Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd — and celebrities are among the many sharing their thoughts on social media.

“A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future,” singer Mariah Carey tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Among sports figures weighing in, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho tweeted, “You don’t applaud a fish for swimming and you don’t applaud the justice system for providing justice. But thankfully, today, we can breathe a sigh of relief.”

“FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES,” said actor Alyssa Milano. “Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world.”

Advertisement

World & Nation

Derek Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

World & Nation

Derek Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd

The landmark case has riveted a nation wrestling with the issues of police brutality and racial injustice it raised.

Chauvin was remanded into custody Tuesday after guilty verdicts were read on charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May, killing him and setting off weeks of nationwide protests, some of which turned violent, about police treatment of Black people.

Here’s a sampling of what celebrities are saying about the verdict on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World & Nation

Live updates: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

World & Nation

Live updates: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & Nation
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement