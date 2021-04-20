Hollywood hails Chauvin guilty verdict: ‘Today we can breathe a sigh of relief’

The verdict is in: Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd — and celebrities are among the many sharing their thoughts on social media.

“A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future,” singer Mariah Carey tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Among sports figures weighing in, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho tweeted, “You don’t applaud a fish for swimming and you don’t applaud the justice system for providing justice. But thankfully, today, we can breathe a sigh of relief.”

“FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES,” said actor Alyssa Milano. “Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world.”

Chauvin was remanded into custody Tuesday after guilty verdicts were read on charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May, killing him and setting off weeks of nationwide protests, some of which turned violent, about police treatment of Black people.

Here’s a sampling of what celebrities are saying about the verdict on social media.

A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let's take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

No person should be above the law. If you transgress the law you should be held accountability.



Derek Chauvin- GUILTY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021

You don’t applaud a fish for swimming and you don’t applaud the justice system for providing justice.



But thankfully, today, we can breathe a sigh of relief. #GeorgeFloyd — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021

FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES.



Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world. #verdict — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 20, 2021

Ain't a soup can to be found in all of Minneapolis...😳 pic.twitter.com/ih9H6N3cnE — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) April 20, 2021

I know I seem a bit over excited about Chauvin getting the guilty hat trick, but from my heart I only wish him what George Floyd got.

Eye for an eye, am I right evangelicals?

Come in Christians! Join me! — Titus (@TitusNation) April 20, 2021

Y'all smoking on the Derek chauvin pack for 4/20 or nah??? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 20, 2021

Relieved Chauvin was found guilty. But saddened that him kneeling on the neck of a Black man in broad daylight with many witnesses & video recordings & with other cops faulting him & with medical experts saying he caused the death still made us hold our breaths until the #verdict — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 20, 2021