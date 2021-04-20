Immediate reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict from the world of sports

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last year.

Here are immediate reactions from around the sports world after the verdict was read.

Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

On all accounts. Period. — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) April 20, 2021

PACK HIM UP — Josiah Gray (@JGrayy_) April 20, 2021

I don’t celebrate the demise of another persons life no matter what they’ve done but I do celebrate JUSTICE, TRUTH AND RIGHTEOUSNESS because for so long that has been void of the criminal justice system in America for black and brown people. #Justice #Truth #Righteousness — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2021

I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 20, 2021

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

justice — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021

Thank you JURY!!! ACCOUNTABILITY — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 20, 2021

No person should be above the law. If you transgress the law you should be held accountability.



Derek Chauvin- GUILTY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021

Accountability....RIP George Floyd 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2021

Put his ass under the jail — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 20, 2021

God is good all the time.....✊🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021

God is so good!! #Prez 🙏🏽 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) April 20, 2021

YESLORD🙏🏾 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 20, 2021

✊🏽🖤 — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) April 20, 2021

This is justice. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021