Live updates: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS — The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd, a step toward finality in a landmark case that riveted a nation wrestling with the issues of police brutality and racial injustice it raised.
After deliberating for less than 12 hours, the jury returned its verdict Tuesday on Chauvin, a white former officer who was charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, 45, could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Gov. Newsom: ‘we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society’
Attorney for George Floyd’s family calls verdict a ‘turning point in American history’
MINNEAPOLIS — Ben Crump, an attorney for George Floyd’s family, said in a statement after the verdict: “Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement.”
Maxine Waters reacts to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
City-run vaccination sites closing as a precaution before Derek Chauvin verdict
The scene at George Floyd Square
Minneapolis courthouse draws crowd as jury starts deliberating in Derek Chauvin trial
Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
MINNEAPOLIS — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.