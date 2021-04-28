Vatos minting NFTs: How much would you pay for a digital lowrider?

The digital file shows a character known as Little Mr. E strutting in place inside a rotating doll box, wearing his signature hockey mask and clown nose, hoodie up.

In the 20-second clip, the action figure, speaking in a somehow cartoonish barrio-tinged idiom, unleashes a profanity-laced rap concerning matters that are not safe for work.

It’s the kind of glossy digital art one might have found in years past while casually drifting through Tumblr. But this particular file — a .mov, to be precise — is linked to an NFT , nonfungible token, and as of Tuesday morning it was worth more than $53,000, part of the sprawling and chaotic new blockchain market that is rattling the bones of the contemporary art world.

The clip was created by the strangely addictive Foos Gone Wild social media brand, which boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram. “ Foo ,” short for fool, is the slang term, rarely written but often uttered, for a certain kind of harmless West Coast vato archetype. Picture shaved heads, white tees, knee-high white socks and a love for “kicking it.”

The first NFT by Foos Gone Wild, titled “ NFT FOO, ” is among the earliest wave by Chicano-bred creators charging into the metaverse of artistic NFTs.

“It feels amazing, man, kind of showing the youth the new hustle,” says King Foo, a pseudonym for the nameless impresario who created the Foos Gone Wild brand in Los Angeles in 2018. Think of him as a cholo Banksy. “I’m all about cutting-edge stuff and trying to stay ahead of the curve.”

King Foo, the pseudonymous impresario behind Foos Gone Wild, dressed as his creation Little Mister E. (Estevan Oriol via Foos Gone Wild)

I’ve seen the power. I feel like it’s the future of currency, man, the crypto game. King Foo

A nonfungible token is basically a certificate of authenticity minted in blockchain that can be linked forever to a digital file. Nonfungible means it cannot be duplicated; there is only one. NFTs tied to digital files are bought and sold through cryptocurrency such as Ethereum. And while digital files can be easily reproduced, infinitely, the NFT creative market is built largely on the principle that a true original has a fixed value for a large enough group of people so that a market emerges.

Disruption is partly the draw, says Mister Cartoon , the legendary L.A. tattoo and visual artist. Cartoon has made an international name for himself taking the “low-brow” culture of tattoo art and lowrider cars in Southern California to the white cube of the gallery and the museum. This year he entered the NFT circuit.

In a sense this is the future of art fairs and things that we want to congregate around. Designer Ryan Colditz, co-curator of META_VS

Cartoon, born Mark Machado, is auctioning an NFT asset of his real-life 1964 Chevrolet Impala — that is, a digital lowrider built virtually with crypto-voxels (similar to Minecraft or digital Legos).

For brown artists and creators, Cartoon says, the NFT market is a boom space and should not be ignored.

“All these young art students, high school students interested in graffiti, that kid scribbling their name in the bathroom, grab that kid,” he says. “He needs to streamline his thoughts and start pushing toward this type of technology.”

In formal terms, an art historian might argue that these vatos minting NFTs are among the first Chicano artists to get into the space. A cursory search of NFT marketplaces shows there are still few Latina- or Chicana-themed assets for sale. However, The Times found a Selena Lotería card NFT asset offered on Open Sea .

The breakneck speed of the NFT art market is rankling skeptics who fear a potential bubble or see it as a threat to old hierarchies. Recently, questions about authorship and intellectual property — as well as profits — have embroiled the world of comic book artists who sell NFTs of drawings depicting characters owned by major houses like Marvel or DC Comics.

The real-life 1964 Impala that is the basis for Mister Cartoon’s NFT-linked digital Impala. ( Mister Cartoon)

Mister Cartoon’s digital ’64 Impala is a part of a virtual group art show titled META_VS, which has been extended through the end of May. Launched by new outfit Universe Contemporary, META_VS features more than 50 artists and 30 galleries, with many pieces linked to NFTs for auction.

Mister Cartoon’s NFT offering includes the virtual car and the mural on the car’s hood. It’s selling on the digital art marketplace Rarible and as of Tuesday afternoon stood at 0.6 Ethereum (about $1,600).

Advertisement

“My 16-year-old kid [is] way in touch with this kind of thinking, because they’re on Minecraft, buying stuff,” Cartoon says in a Zoom call. As he approached this new world, he says he asked himself: “How do I stand out? How can I be unique? For me it’s sticking with what I know, which is my love of automotive, and making a car an actual canvas.”