After its last editor quit over racist tweets, Teen Vogue tries again

The second time might be the charm for Teen Vogue.

Versha Sharma, managing editor and senior correspondent for NowThis, will become the editor in chief at the Condé Nast publication following the March resignation of Alexi McCammond due to racist and homophobic tweets she wrote a decade ago.

“I’ve long admired the work that Teen Vogue has done, building and fostering a community of young people who want to change the world,” Sharma said in a Condé Nast announcement Monday.

“I believe that Teen Vogue can continue to be a force for good, with a focus on empathy, accountability, optimism and impact, and it is such an honor to join this team and lead the title into the future.”

I am incredibly excited and grateful for this awesome opportunity. Thank you to everyone who helped get me here! https://t.co/b91bjXi8Rr — Versha Sharma (@versharma) May 10, 2021

Sharma, 34, led politics and culture coverage at NowThis, an online news website owned by Group Nine Media, since 2014. She began her career as a news writer for TalkingPointsMemo in 2009 and since then has worked for MSNBC and Vocativ. In 2018, Sharma earned the 2018 Edward R. Murrow award along with her teammates for a NowThis documentary on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“Versha is a natural leader with a global perspective and deep understanding of local trends and issues — from politics and activism to culture and fashion — and their importance to our audience,” said Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, in a statement. “She is a masterful storyteller who can move from platform to platform with ease, and I am excited by her optimistic and expansive vision for Teen Vogue.”

Sharma’s hiring comes two months after McCammond’s resignation. After McCammond’s old tweets resurfaced, more than 20 Teen Vogue staff members wrote a letter condemning the decision to hire her. The magazine’s content had shifted toward more political and social-justice coverage under the leadership of Elaine Welteroth , and staffers found McCammond’s tweets, which she had previously apologized for in 2019, inexcusable.

“As more than 20 members of the staff of Teen Vogue, we’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change — we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment. That’s why we have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets,” their March statement said.

In an interview with the New York Times , Sharma did not elaborate on the McCammond controversy.

“I don’t really feel it’s my place to comment on that,” Sharma said. “All I can say is I share the values of the Teen Vogue staff and audience, and I’m very excited to work with them and work together moving forward.”

She later tweeted Monday: “Cherry on top: being named the first South Asian American EIC of during AAPI Heritage Month.”

Sharma will start her new job May 24.