Yes, exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hanging out — but no need to panic

So Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hanging out together again since her recent split from Alex Rodriguez — but don’t get too caught up in the intrigue. Because there doesn’t seem to be too much to the story just yet.

The former couple, who parted ways 17 years ago, was spotted together in Montana in recent days, shortly after he was seen at her L.A.-area home at the end of April. In between, they both took part in the “Vax Live concert” at SoFi Stadium that aired Saturday night.

The twosome once dubbed Bennifer were photographed driving together near the luxurious Big Sky Resort, where Affleck owns property and has also vacationed with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday, but someone told People that she spent “several days” with him.

“They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” the source said.

Lopez, who officially split from A-Rod in mid-April after a breakup misfire in mid-March, was seen returning to L.A. in a private jet Saturday. Then she spent Mother’s Day with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and twins Max and Emme, who recently turned 13.

There are some similarities between Lopez’s recent wind-down with Rodriguez and the way she and Affleck ended their relationship in early 2004. In both cases, planned weddings were put off due to outside forces: the pandemic, in A-Rod’s case, and excessive media snooping in Affleck’s.

And apparently Lopez has remained friends with both men post-split. It’s just how she rolls.