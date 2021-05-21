Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rehearsal photos of Long Beach Opera show what live performances look like now

A cameraman projects the images of a man and woman on a screen they're standing in front of
Anna Schubert as Elisabeth and Edward Nelson as Paul in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles” by Philip Glass, put on by the Long Beach Opera in a parking structure at the 2nd and PCH retail center on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Long Beach.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Coronado
Taylor ArthurJoseph Binoya
Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions provided the Long Beach Opera an opportunity to create a live performance experience different from anything it has done . These rehearsal photographs by Times photographer Gary Coronado give a peek at what it looks like.

Guests have the choice of watching this production “tailgate-style” or from inside their automobiles. The action occurs throughout a parking structure with multiple screens projected live on big screens.

Long Beach Opera's "Les Enfants Terribles" By Philip Glass

When: May 21 at 8:00 pm | May 22 at 8:00 pm | Sunday May 23 at 8:00 pm
Where: 2nd and PCH Rooftop Parking Garage, Long Beach

Ticket Cost: Tickets range from $49 to $150

How to Purchase: Online at https://www.longbeachopera.org/tickets/ -OR- Call the LBO Box Office at 562.470.SING (7464)

Three men dance, with the two on each end lifting the one in the middle as he kicks.
Edward Nelson, center, as Paul, with dancers Joe Davis, left, and Maleek Washington, in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles” by Philip Glass. Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions gave guests the choice of watching this production “tailgate-style” or from inside their automobiles. The action occurred throughout the entire parking structure with multiple screens projecting the actionthroughout where the action was projected live.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

A woman with her arms outstretched stands over a man on the floor.
Anna Schubert as Elisabeth and Edward Nelson as Paul in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.”
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Suzanne Waters, center, of Los Angeles, shown with Michele and Rupert Hemmings, of Pasadena, watch the drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.”
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A cameraman wearing all black stands over another man while projecting his image on a screen.
Edward Nelson as Paul in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles” by Philip Glass put on by the Long Beach Opera in a parking structure at the 2nd and PCH retail center on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Long Beach.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Guests watch a drive-in dress rehearsal performance
Guests watch the drive-in dress rehearsal performance.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A man and a woman sit back-to-back on the floor with another man in the background while a cameraman stands in front.
Orson Van Gay, left, as Gerard, and Anna Schubert as Elisabeth, in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.”
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Two women sit in camp chairs beside a car with the passenger doors open with a man sitting in the driver's seat.
Eliza Bagg, left, Catherine Brookman, and JD Rocchio, all of Los Angeles, watch the performance.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A man and a woman bookend a man wearing a suit and holding a tray.
Edward Nelson as Paul, Orson Van Gay as Gerard and Anna Schubert as Elisabeth in a drive-in dress rehearsal performance of “Les Enfants Terribles.”
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Three women dance, the one in the middle with her arms outstretched.
Anna Schubert as Elisabeth, shown with dancers Samantha Mohr, left, and Shauna Davis.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Two people sit in the front seat of a vehicle.
Guests watch a drive-in dress rehearsal performance from inside their car.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Cast member Edward Nelson as Paul, d-jays before the start of a drive-in dress rehearsal performance
Cast member Edward Nelson as Paul was the DJ before the start of the drive-in dress rehearsal performance.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A man and a woman are wrapped in a blanket.
Edward Nelson as Paul and Anna Schubert as Elisabeth.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a suit lies on his back on the ground.
Edward Nelson as Paul.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Two men sit in a car
Joe Pinzon, left, and Ben Johnson, both of Los Angeles, watch from their car during a drive-in dress rehearsal performance.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Coronado

Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.

