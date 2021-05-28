Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Classic movies at theaters, pop-ups, drive-ins: ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘True Romance’ and more

The actor Tom Hardy sits in the cockpit of a WWII fighter plane in the 2017 film "Dunkirk."
Tom Hardy plays a WWII fighter pilot in the 2017 drama “Dunkirk.”
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Matt Cooper 
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

American Cinematheque/Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
$10, $15; advance purchase required. americancinematheque.com

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-13
“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 24
“The Master,” 7:30 p.m., June 18
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 3 p.m. June 19
“Vertigo,” 7:30 p.m. June 19-20
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” 3 p.m. June 20
“Inherent Vice,” 7:30 p.m. June 25
“Wonder Woman,” 3 p.m. June 26
“Lawrence of Arabia,” 7:30 p.m. June 26-27
“Malcolm X,” 7:30 p.m. July 1
“Phantom Thread,” July 2

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“True Romance” (drive-in), 8 and 10:30 p.m. May 29
“True Romance” (theater), 8:55 p.m. May 29, 7 p.m. May 30, 7:45 p.m. May 31
“The Unbearable Lightness of Being” (theater), 7:20 p.m. June 1

Brain Dead Studios
The Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A.
$12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Born in Flames,” 8 p.m. June 2
“Alphaville,” 8 p.m. June 3
“The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. June 4
“The Terminator,” 8 p.m. June 5
“12 Monkeys,” 8 p.m. June 6

Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Kindergarten Cop,” 8 p.m. June 4
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 8 p.m. June 5
“Aladdin” (2019), 8 p.m. June 11
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 8 p.m. June 12

Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
“My Fair Lady,” 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16
“Jerry Maguire,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 20, 7 p.m. June 24

Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. May 28
“The Goonies,” 7 p.m. May 29
“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. May 30

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$17-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Some Like It Hot,” 8 p.m. June 1
“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert,” 8 p.m. June 8
“The Birdcage,” 8 p.m. June 15
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” 8 p.m. June 22
“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” 8 p.m. June 29

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Grease,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Jurassic Park,” 7:30 p.m. June 18

New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A.
Check website for prices. thenewbev.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 11:59 p.m. June 4-5, 11, 18, 25
“Kung-Fu’s Hero,” 7:30 p.m. June 7
“The Young Dragon,” 9:30 p.m. June 7
“Cinema Paradiso” (director’s cut), 7:30 p.m. June 8-10
“The Great Escape,” 7:30 p.m. June 11-12, 6:30 p.m. June 13
“Dazed and Confused,” 11:59 p.m. June 12
“Caged Heat,” 7:30 p.m. June 14
“Caged Women,” 9:20 p.m. June 14
“Bullitt,” 7:30 p.m. June 15-17
“The Getaway” (1972), 9:55 p.m. June 15-17
“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, 6:30 p.m. June 20
“Donnie Darko,” 11:59 p.m. June 19

PCH Movies & Moonlight
2nd & PCH, East 2nd St. and Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Free. (424) 217-2337. 2ndandpch.com

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. June 11

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Wayne’s World,” 11:30 p.m. May 30
“Ratatouille,” 4:30 p.m. June 4
“The Greatest Showman,” 7:30 p.m. June 4
“It,” 10:30 p.m. June 4
“Up,” 4:30 p.m. June 5
“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 7:30 p.m. June 5
“Drive,” 10:30 p.m. June 5
“Tom & Jerry,” 4:30 p.m. June 6 and 8
“Bridesmaids,” 7:30 p.m. June 6

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. May 28
“The Fifth Element,” 11 p.m. May 28
“Aladdin” (1992), 8:30 p.m. May 29
“Candyman,” 11 p.m. May 29
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 8:30 p.m. May 30
“Scream,” 11 p.m. May 30
“The Iron Giant,” 8:30 p.m. May 31
“House Party,” 11 p.m. May 31
“Stand by Me,” 8:30 p.m. June 1
“Twister,” 11:30 p.m. June 1
“The Greatest Showman,” 8:30 p.m. June 3
“Ghostbusters” (1984), 11:15 p.m. June 3
“Tom & Jerry,” 8:30 p.m. June 5 and 11
“Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 11 p.m. June 5

Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29
“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29
“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30
“School of Rock,” 8:20 p.m. June 6

Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Edge of Tomorrow,” 11 a.m. May 29
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 2 p.m. May 29
“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” 11 a.m. May 31
“The Shining,” 1:45 p.m. May 31

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia
Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29
“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29

Street Food Cinema/DTLA
Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. June 26

Street Food Cinema/Pacific Palisades
Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades
$46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

