‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: 11 classic movies in L.A. this week

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“Boogie Nights”

Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore and Burt Reynolds head the cast of writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark 1997 fable about the adult-film industry in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s-’80s. Presented in 35mm.

Secret Movie Club/DTLA, parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Audrey Hepburn plays Manhattan party girl Holly Golightly in Blake Edwards’ 1961 rom-com based on the Truman Capote novella. George Peppard also stars.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E. Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $16-$25; ages 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Do the Right Thing”

Spike Lee wrote, directed and costarred in this potent 1989 exploration of racial tensions in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. With Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro, Samuel L. Jackson, Martin Lawrence and Rosie Perez.

Arena Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Theater: 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 6:30 p.m. Sunday; 8:10 p.m. Monday; 8 p.m. Thursday. $20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

Jim Carrey goes to extreme lengths to get ex-girlfriend Kate Winslet out of his head in this fantastical 2004 drama written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Michel Gondry. With Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo and Elijah Wood.

Arena Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Theater: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday; 8:45 p.m. Sunday; 7:35 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; drive-in: 8 p.m. Friday. $20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

Also at: Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 11:15 p.m. Friday. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children ages 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper blast off for adventure in this light-hearted 2014 sci-fi/action mashup and franchise starter set in the MCU. James Gunn directs.

Drive-In at the Roadium The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Magic Mike”

Men dance sans pants in Steven Soderbergh’s Florida-set 2012 dramedy about the private lives of male strippers. Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey star.

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 8:30 p.m. Friday. $32 for two, $45 for three or more; children ages 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“My Fair Lady”

Audrey Hepburn makes the list a second time with her turn as Cockney flower-peddler Eliza Doolittle in director George Cukor’s 1964 adaptation of the Lerner and Loewe musical based on the George Bernard Shaw play “Pygmalion.” With Rex Harrison.

Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 1 and 6 p.m. June 13 and 16. $15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Stop Making Sense”

“Qu’est-ce que c’est?!” Led by big-suited frontman David Byrne, OG art rockers Talking Heads tear it up at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood in this essential 1984 concert doc directed by Jonathan Demme.

Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Staurday. $14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Thing” with “They Live”

The Secret Movie Club pairs John Carpenter’s effects-laden 1982 sci-fi thriller about a shape-shifting alien creature running amok in Antarctica with the director’s allegorical 1988 sci-fi/action flick about Reagan-era excess. Kurt Russel stars in the former, and the late pro wrestler Roddy Piper in the latter.

Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Tron”

Jeff Bridges gets sucked into a video game — literally — in this 1982 techno thriller that would have to suffice until “The Matrix” arrived in 1999.

Brain Dead Studios, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

