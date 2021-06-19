Photos from the ‘F9' premiere

Share
What better way to celebrate the movies’ triumphant return to the theaters than with an old-fashioned in-person premiere Friday at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard? “F9" marks the 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and will be in theaters June 25.
