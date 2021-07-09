2021 Emmy Roundtable Portraits
Our 2021 Envelope Emmy Roundtables are a wrap but the nominations are right around the corner on July 13. Until then, take a look back at some of our favorite portraits of your favorite contenders. For these pandemic shoots, we celebrate where else but the great outdoors.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.