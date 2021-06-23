Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

A timeline of the #FreeBritney court case as Spears prepares to speak at hearing

Britney Spears smiles, looking off to the side
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
As pop star Britney Spears prepares to speak Wednesday at a hearing regarding her conservatorship, here’s a look at the many twists and turns that have drawn out her case since 2008.

There are 19 stories.

