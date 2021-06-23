A timeline of the #FreeBritney court case as Spears prepares to speak at hearing
As pop star Britney Spears prepares to speak Wednesday at a hearing regarding her conservatorship, here’s a look at the many twists and turns that have drawn out her case since 2008.
Embattled pop star Britney Spears posted an Instagram video answering fan questions ahead of her June 23 court appearance in her conservatorship case.
While Britney Spears dismissed new documentaries about her life as reductive, fans doubt she even wrote her latest Instagram post. Not true, she says.
Britney Spears rarely participates in person in her ongoing conservatorship case. Now #FreeBritney supporters see hope as the singer plans to talk.
Pop star Britney Spears has broken her silence about FX’s “Framing Britney Spears,” which has sparked new conversations about how she’s been treated.
Proposals in the California Legislature, spurred by the high-profile case of Britney Spears, aim to strengthen requirements of conservatorships.
The lawyer for Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, defended her client on Thursday’s ‘Good Morning America’ amid concerns raised by a new documentary.
When Tess Barker and Barbara Gray created their podcast about Britney Spears’ Instagram account, they “didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.” Not anymore.
Britney Spears’ protracted conservatorship continues after a Thursday court hearing amid renewed interest in her case stoked by a new documentary.
Sam Asghari, who has dated Britney Spears since 2016, criticized her father, Jamie Spears, days after a documentary about her conservatorship premiered.
Applying the rigor of “Frontline” to the story of her conservatorship, “Framing Britney Spears” is a pointed work of criticism aimed at celebrity culture.
More than 500 Britney Spears fans and legal advocates showed up on Zoom for Wednesday’s #FreeBritney rally amid the pop star’s latest conservatorship hearing.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge upholds Jamie Spears’ role as conservator of his daughter’s estate, but didn’t close the door on ousting him in the future.
In new court documents, Britney Spears supports the #FreeBritney movement and is ‘vehemently opposed’ to her father sealing her conservatorship case.
Despite rampant speculation, singer Britney Spears stated in legal documents that her protracted conservatorship is voluntary.
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who was selected as trustee of the pop superstar’s estate two years ago, is seeking more control over the performer’s fortune amid a heated struggle over conservatorship.
After Britney Spears moved to oust her father as her sole conservator, Jamie Spears agreed to bring back a co-conservator to manage her person and estate.
As singer Britney Spears tries to oust her father as her sole conservator, a judge granted a motion to seal a hearing and transcripts in her case Wednesday.
Ahead of a #FreeBritney rally in L.A. on Wednesday, new court documents request that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her sole conservator.
Britney Spears hasn’t fully controlled her life for years. Fans insist it’s time to #FreeBritney
After more than a decade, why is Britney Spears still under a court-approved conservatorship, which leaves decisions involving her estate and everyday life to others?
