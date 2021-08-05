What’s with all the painted pianos in Beverly Hills? That, and other weekend things to do

More than a dozen pianos placed in public spaces across Beverly Hills and the return of the L.A. Phil’s “Tchaikovsky Spectacular” with fireworks lead our short list of culture to catch this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“Sing for Hope Pianos”

The public is invited to tickle the ivories — no lessons required — with this initiative co-sponsored by the city of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Sixteen upright pianos decorated by local artists are waiting in locations around the city. Friday through Sept. 6. Free. Details at singforhope.org.

“Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks”

Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey and the Los Angeles Philharmonic light up the night with the return of this annual all-Tchaikovsky program. It’s capped by the USC Trojan Marching Band joining the orchestra for the Russian composer’s thrilling “1812 Overture.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $21-$164. hollywoodbowl.com

Sunset Concerts at the Skirball

Quetzal, the Grammy-winning East L.A. rock band fronted by singer Martha Gonzalez, kicks off a new season of this outdoor concert series. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood. 8 p.m. Thursday. Free; reservations required. skirball.org

“Forever Plaid: The 30th Anniversary Reunion Concert”

Cast members from the original New York production of the nostalgic musical revue belt out pop hits from the 1950s in this outdoor concert presented by Musical Theatre West. Blair Field, 4700 Deukmejian Drive, Long Beach. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday. $10-$50. musical.org

“Piazzolla 100”

L.A.-based chamber music ensemble Salastina marks the centenary of Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla with a pair of concerts. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Promenade Terrace, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Saturday. $40 (sold out; waitlist available). thewallis.org. Also at Levitt Pavilion, Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. 6 p.m. Sunday (also streaming live at facebook.com/Salastina). Free. salastina.org

Dilla Fest feat. Talib Kweli

The life, career and creative output of the late hip-hop producer J Dilla are celebrated in this program featuring special guest DJs and live performances by rapper Talib Kweli and others. Grand Performances, 350 S. Grand Ave. downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. grandperformances.org

“Michael Feinstein Sings Sinatra’s Songbook”

The pianist-vocalist and Pasadena Pops principal conductor steps up to the microphone for a salute to the singer known as Ol’ Blue Eyes. Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25-$150. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Invisible Girl Creative stages John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s hit off-Broadway musical about a trans rock singer from East Germany. Sherry Theater, 11052 W. Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday. $40. eventbrite.com

“The Best of Ballet Project OC”

The local company founded by dancer-choreographer Ally Helman performs a pair of shows that be can seen in person or watched via a live stream. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea. 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $39.95. balletproject.tv

