Making up for our lost year: THE guide to the best Fourth of July — and summer — ever!

This Fourth of July is not quite the COVID-19 finish line we’d hoped for, but it’s close. Many of us are looking forward to this holiday, a sign that we are one step closer to life as we used to know it. Last year, the Fourth of July was spent indoors, where we were masked and anxiously awaiting news on vaccines.

This Independence Day? We want out right now.

So here’s your guide to creating the ultimate summer fun playlist.

We’re starting with Fourth of July festivities, whether you want to watch fireworks or not, or just want to watch without all the crowds. Or maybe you just want to run a celebratory 5K. As for the rest of summer, we suggest traveling up and down the California coast camping, swimming, boating, hiking with your favorite two-legged and four-legged friends or just enjoying some peace and quiet.

Happy summering!