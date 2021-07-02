Making up for our lost year: THE guide to the best Fourth of July — and summer — ever!
This Fourth of July is not quite the COVID-19 finish line we’d hoped for, but it’s close. Many of us are looking forward to this holiday, a sign that we are one step closer to life as we used to know it. Last year, the Fourth of July was spent indoors, where we were masked and anxiously awaiting news on vaccines.
This Independence Day? We want out right now.
So here’s your guide to creating the ultimate summer fun playlist.
We’re starting with Fourth of July festivities, whether you want to watch fireworks or not, or just want to watch without all the crowds. Or maybe you just want to run a celebratory 5K. As for the rest of summer, we suggest traveling up and down the California coast camping, swimming, boating, hiking with your favorite two-legged and four-legged friends or just enjoying some peace and quiet.
Happy summering!
1
Fourth of July events are back in Southern California as the state reopens.
2
Looking for a slightly less hectic spot to watch fireworks this year? Here are some ideas off the beaten path.
3
These fireworks-free ideas are all about calm, and some are about patriotism too.
4
I used to love the Fourth of July, when celebrations with sparklers and homemade ice cream marked the holiday, not monthlong fireworks bombardments.
5
Get outdoors for the first major holiday since California relaxed COVID-19 rules.
6
A bevy of THC-infused backyard barbecue beverage options abound if you want a social, smoke-free buzz this Fourth of July.
7
Hiking, biking, fishing, dining. Santa Catalina may be only an hour from the Southern California mainland, but it can feel like a world away when you have the perfect agenda.
8
Follow these tips to dozens of parks, beaches and trails. See cool images from Yosemite. Test your California savvy. And surprise your dog.
9
These trips will take you to priceless places, and our pro tips will help you dig deeper.
10
Seven new or recently updated hotels in Santa Barbara County, an easy-drive destination for beach, biking and wine-tasting vacations.
11
These 50-plus hikes capture all that L.A. and Southern California has to offer. Use our filters to find the best type of hike by difficulty levels, length and type of view.
12
Why hike in Los Angeles? Lots of reasons. Use our guide to navigate 50 trails in Southern California, plus tips on gear and treats for the trail.
13
The Bridge to Nowhere, deep in the San Gabriel Mountains, is sturdy enough to have lasted 85 years and strange enough to draw crowds and start arguments.
14
Nature preserves provide a quiet alternative to national and state parks and a more intimate glimpse of nature.
15
Want a pandemic escape? There’s a new book about walking the PCT or a quick trip to Catalina.
16
How to get on-demand gear for your next camping trip, and the best routes to get your 10,000 steps.
17
It can be tough navigating the world of campsite reservations in California. We break it down for you.