Photos: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, the band’s ‘secret essence,’ dies at 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer who anchored the Rolling Stones throughout their reign as the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band, died on Tuesday. He was 80.

His death was announced by a spokesperson for the group: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

The cause of death was not disclosed. Watts had suffered from health problems in recent years, including a diagnosis of throat cancer in 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Watts announced that he was unable to participate in the forthcoming leg of the Stones’ No Filter tour due to his health. He had not missed a Rolling Stones concert since joining the band in 1963.

Charlie Watts, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, New York. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

CIRCA 1968: Drummer Charlie Watts of the rock and roll band “The Rolling Stones” sits at his drums in circa 1968. (Michael Ochs Archives)

British Rock Group “The Rolling Stones” pose for a publicity photo in London, England circa 1965. Clockwise from left: Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones and Keith Richards. (Michael Ochs Archives)

The British Rock band the Rolling Stones in a rehearsal for an appearance on the CBS variety program ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ New York, November 19, 1969. The band are (left to right) lead guitarist Mick Taylor, drummer Charlie Watts, singer Mick Jagger, and guitarist Keith Richards. (CBS Photo )

Drummer Charlie Watts contemplates his kit during the Rolling Stones’ 1975 Tour of the Americas. (Christopher Simon Sykes/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Drummer Charlie Watts in one of his many suits during the Rolling Stones’ 1975 Tour of the Americas. (Christopher Simon Sykes/Getty Images)

Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger take time out during the Rolling Stones Tour of the Americas, 1975. (Christopher Simon Sykes/Getty Images)

January 1965: Singer, Mick Jagger and drummer, Charlie Watts soundchecking before a Rolling Stones concert. Bassist, Bill Wyman is in the background on the right. (Keystone Features/Getty Images)

British rock group the Rolling Stones, comprising drummer Charlie Watts, frontman Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Brian Jones and bassist Bill Wyman in 1964. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rolling Stone guitarist Ronnie Wood celebrates with friends in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, after his wedding to girlfriend Jo Howard, 2nd January 1985. Accompanying the happy couple are Best Men and fellow Stones Charlie Watts (left) and Keith Richards (right). (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones ‘pop’ group from left Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman, board a New York bound Airliner at London Airport October 23, 1964. (Victor Boynton / Associated Press)

Mick Jagger, center, lead singer of The Rolling Stones pop music group, with a straw hat, as he and guitarist Mick Taylor and drummer Charlie Watts, right in bow tie, pose during a press conference at the Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France in 1972. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts performs on stage during their “No Filter” tour at NRG Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP )

From left, musicians Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones attend a special screening of their new documentary “Stones In Exile” at The Museum of Modern Art, Tuesday, May 11, 2010 in New York. (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, right, performs behind singer Mick Jagger during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Advertisement

Musicians Ronnie Wood, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Agostini/Associated Press)