Entertainment & Arts

The best entertainment and arts this fall, according to our experts

'Dune,' the final season of 'Insecure' and Mickey Guyton’s debut album are among our critics' picks for fall.
"Dune," the final season of "Insecure" and Mickey Guyton's long-awaited debut album are among our culture critics' picks for what to keep on your radar.
(Chia Bella James / Warner Bros.; Merie Weismiller Wallace / HBO; William DeShazer / For The Times)
By L.A. Times Staff
From streaming a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enjoying a reimagined Go-Go’s musical, there’s plenty of entertainment and arts to enjoy this fall.

Our culture experts break down the most anticipated TV shows, books, movies, art and music to keep on your radar. And for more about the performers and creators behind this transformative fall season, read full coverage from our critics and reporters.

There are 14 stories.

