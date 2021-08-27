Broadway and West End musicals coming to a SoCal theater near you

Get toes tapping and hands clapping with this shortlist of touring Broadway and West End musicals and star-studded cabaret shows coming to Southern California this season.

“Hamilton” starts back up at the Hollywood Pantages. (Joan Marcus)

Now through Jan. 2

‘Hamilton’

Waylaid for more than a year by the pandemic, a touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical is running once again at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $55 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com

Advertisement

Kristin Chenoweth will perform at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center in October. (Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 2

Kristin Chenoweth

The Emmy and Tony winner graces the stage with a salute to legendary female singers. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $59 and up. scfta.org

Shereen Ahmed, center, as Eliza Doolittle in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.” (Joan Marcus)

Oct. 7-31, Jan. 11-23

‘My Fair Lady’

Professor Henry Higgins attempts to give flower-peddler Eliza Doolittle the mother of all makeovers in this Lerner & Loewe musical based on the George Bernard Shaw classic “Pygmalion.” Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices to be announced. broadwayinhollywood.com

Advertisement

Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $28 and up. scfta.org

The 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to SoCal in November. (Matthew Murphy)

Nov. 9-14

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Advertisement

The man from Galilee returns as the 50th anniversary tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera swings back through SoCal. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $28 and up. scfta.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 19, March 22-April 3

‘The Band’s Visit’

Egyptian musicians from a police orchestra have an unplanned sojourn in a remote Israeli town in Itamar Moses and David Yazbek’s Tony-winning musical based. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices to be announced. broadwayinhollywood.com

Advertisement

Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $28 and up. scfta.org

Nov. 30-Jan. 1

‘A Christmas Carol’

Advertisement

Dickens’ beloved fable about the miser Ebenezer Scrooge is born anew in this acclaimed production from London’s Old Vic. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$150. centertheatregroup.org

The bio-musical “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will play at the Dolby Theatre in January. (Steve Ashton)

Jan. 7-9

‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’

Advertisement

The bio-musical celebrates the songs of the 1960s-era folk-pop duo. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices to be announced. broadwayinhollywood.com

Jan.16-Feb. 20

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

This inspiring West End musical about an English teenage aspiring drag queen makes its North American premiere. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. centertheatregroup.org

Advertisement

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will be back at the Segerstrom Center in January. (Rahav)

Jan. 20

‘Patti LuPone: Don’t Monkey With Broadway’

The two-time Tony winner (“Evita,” “Gypsy”) shares songs and stories from her career in this one-woman show. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $39 and up. scfta.org

Advertisement

March 3-April 10

“The Lehman Trilogy”

The rise and fall of the family-founded financial firm once thought “too big to fail” is charted in the National Theatre production of playwright Stefano Massini’s centuries-spanning drama, as reconceived by Oscar winner Sam Mendes. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. centertheatregroup.org

