Broadway and West End musicals coming to a SoCal theater near you
Get toes tapping and hands clapping with this shortlist of touring Broadway and West End musicals and star-studded cabaret shows coming to Southern California this season.
Now through Jan. 2
‘Hamilton’
Waylaid for more than a year by the pandemic, a touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical is running once again at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. $55 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com
Oct. 2
Kristin Chenoweth
The Emmy and Tony winner graces the stage with a salute to legendary female singers. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $59 and up. scfta.org
Oct. 7-31, Jan. 11-23
‘My Fair Lady’
Professor Henry Higgins attempts to give flower-peddler Eliza Doolittle the mother of all makeovers in this Lerner & Loewe musical based on the George Bernard Shaw classic “Pygmalion.” Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices to be announced. broadwayinhollywood.com
Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $28 and up. scfta.org
Nov. 9-14
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’
The man from Galilee returns as the 50th anniversary tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera swings back through SoCal. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $28 and up. scfta.org
Nov. 30-Dec. 19, March 22-April 3
‘The Band’s Visit’
Egyptian musicians from a police orchestra have an unplanned sojourn in a remote Israeli town in Itamar Moses and David Yazbek’s Tony-winning musical based. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices to be announced. broadwayinhollywood.com
Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $28 and up. scfta.org
Nov. 30-Jan. 1
‘A Christmas Carol’
Dickens’ beloved fable about the miser Ebenezer Scrooge is born anew in this acclaimed production from London’s Old Vic. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$150. centertheatregroup.org
Jan. 7-9
‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’
The bio-musical celebrates the songs of the 1960s-era folk-pop duo. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Prices to be announced. broadwayinhollywood.com
Jan.16-Feb. 20
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’
This inspiring West End musical about an English teenage aspiring drag queen makes its North American premiere. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. centertheatregroup.org
Jan. 20
‘Patti LuPone: Don’t Monkey With Broadway’
The two-time Tony winner (“Evita,” “Gypsy”) shares songs and stories from her career in this one-woman show. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $39 and up. scfta.org
March 3-April 10
“The Lehman Trilogy”
The rise and fall of the family-founded financial firm once thought “too big to fail” is charted in the National Theatre production of playwright Stefano Massini’s centuries-spanning drama, as reconceived by Oscar winner Sam Mendes. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $35-$145. centertheatregroup.org
