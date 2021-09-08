What is L.A.'s most beloved landmark? We put it to a vote

What landmark says “L.A.” more than any other? Walt Disney Concert Hall? Watts Towers? The Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard?

The Times’ arts team asked itself that question in debating where architect Renzo Piano‘s “Death Star” — the new orb-shaped theater and viewing terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — would rank in such a list.

As part of a wholly unscientific exercise, we brainstormed a ballot of 25 sites that stand as visual icons of L.A. We included postcard classics as well as some fun wildcards like Pink’s hot dog stand, Randy’s Donuts and the 1989 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Western Avenue designed by Grinstein + Daniels Architects — a bucket-shaped paean to postmodernism. (Yes, it was lunchtime when we started brainstorming.)

Landmarks earned points for varied reasons. The Petersen Automotive Museum went onto the ballot simply because it’s across the street from the Academy Museum and impossible to miss (for better or for worse). The LAX Theme Building landed at No. 2 on one ballot because of its symbolism and sentiment: It’s the place where so many L.A. dreams begin, and it at once summons nostalgia for the past and hope for the future.

After writers and editors started filling out their ballots, other possibilities did suddenly become obvious: Dodger Stadium and the Rose Bowl. The Norton Simon Museum and the Huntington Botanical Gardens. The Venice Canals and the L.A. River. Grand Central Market and Musso & Frank. The Paramount water tower and the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. But we stuck to the original ballot and figured all the possible omissions can be part of your second-guessing fun.

The Hollywood sign ranked No. 1 on three ballots. Griffith Observatory, Disney Hall and Mike Kelley’s “Urban Light” installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art topped others’ lists. In fairness to Piano and the Death Star, some landmarks need time to win over skeptics. While reviewing early Times photography of the glass-topped circular theater, editors noticed that when it’s viewed from a low angle, Piano’s creation looked less like a Death Star and more like a cute, minimalist farm animal. Perhaps it just needs a different nickname to rocket up the landmark rankings. “The Piggy,” anyone?

Our cumulative staff ranking, from worst to best:

25

Petersen’s Automotive Museum

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

24

PoMo KFC in Koreatown

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

23.

The Broad

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

22

2nd Street Tunnel, downtown L.A.

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

21

Academy Museum’s sphere (The “Death Star”)

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

20

Pink’s

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

19

Whittier Boulevard arch, East L.A.

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

18

Pacific Design Center, the “Blue Whale”

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

17

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

16

Randy’s Donuts

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

15

John Lautner’s Chemosphere house

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

14

Santa Monica Pier

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

13

The Getty Center

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

12

Mammoths at La Brea Tar Pits

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

11

LAX Theme Building

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

10

Cinerama Dome

(Mikki Paek / For The Times

)

9

L.A. City Hall

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

8

“Urban Light” at LACMA

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

7

Chinese Theatre

(Mikki Paek / For The Times)

6

Hollywood Bowl

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

5

Capitol Records building

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

4

Watts Towers

(Mikki Paek / For The Times)

3

Griffith Observatory

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)

2

Walt Disney Concert Hall

(Mikki Paek / For The Times)

1

Hollywood sign

(Mikki Paek/For the Times)