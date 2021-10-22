Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting stirs memories of Brandon Lee’s tragic death

On the day that the prop gun of “Rust” star Alec Baldwin reportedly went off on set in Santa Fe, N.M., killing the film’s director of photography and injuring its director, the official Twitter account of the late Brandon Lee (run by his sister, Shannon Lee) posted this message:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

The death of cinematographer Hutchins quickly drudged up memories of Brandon Lee’s tragic death, caused by a prop gun on the set of the movie “The Crow” in 1993.

We’ve compiled some of the Times’ coverage of the Lee incident and the questions that were raised during the investigation.