Kal Penn spotted Cardi B on a plane — and now she’s ready to officiate his wedding

In addition to being a certified freak (seven days a week), Cardi B is also apparently a certified marriage officiant.

In a heartwarming entertainment industry crossover, the “WAP” rapper agreed Wednesday to officiate Kal Penn’s upcoming wedding after the actor tweeted about spotting Cardi B on an airplane and dreaming that she presided over the ceremony.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA,” Penn wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

That evening came the “Rumors” artist‘s response: “First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know.”

Advertisement

First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

The performers’ Twitter exchange came days after Penn came forward as gay and confirmed he is engaged to be married to his partner of 11 years, Josh. The star of the “Harold & Kumar” film franchise details his romance with Josh in his memoir, “You Can’t Be Serious,” which hit shelves Tuesday.

“You’re the best,” Penn replied to Cardi B’s offer. “Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s— let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

“I’m down I’ll get my suit,” the Grammy winner wrote back.

Dreams really do come true, okurrr?

I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

In his new book, Penn sounds off on growing up as a second-generation immigrant in New Jersey, trying to break into Hollywood, weathering racist auditions, making his breakout stoner comedy, “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” and working at the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency.

He also opens up about his long-term relationship with Josh, including their first date, during which Penn judged his now-fiancé for “unironically watching” NASCAR. A couple months later, they were watching NASCAR together every Sunday.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers,” the “Designated Survivor” alum recently told People magazine. “But Josh, ... my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

As for the nuptials, Penn told People he wants a “big-a— Indian wedding,” while Josh has suggested a much smaller event with just their families. Either way, it seems Cardi B is officially invited.

“I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people,” Penn said. “There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s— out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.”