Cardi B vows to sue, ‘beat’ troll behind child protective services prank call: ‘It’s not funny’

Rapper Cardi B says “my kids live great” as she details a prank call that allegedly resulted in child protective services paying a visit to her home.

Cardi B had some choice words for the prankster she said called child protective services to her home. Among them was a warning: “You gonna see the evil side of me.”

The “WAP” rap star and mother of three put her anonymous troll and unidentified CPS department on blast early Tuesday morning during an expletive-riddled Instagram Live where she declared pranksters had taken things “too f— far.” Cardi B — who was streaming from a hospital bed, as she’s been “extremely sick” since the weekend — said child protective services representatives appeared at her gated mansion Monday evening responding to a call that her kids had “been getting abused and beaten.” Cardi B, who shares her children with ex-husband and Migos rapper Offset, has several homes but did not specify which one was the site of the CPS visit.

“This is when the pranks start getting too far,” she said, according to a nine-minute video on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s not funny.”

Advertisement

A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

The Grammy winner, 32, said she is the only person of color in her neighborhood and vowed to track down the person who called CPS. She added that she will sue both CPS and the anonymous caller. Detailing her plans to hire private investigators and legal counsel, Cardi B warned: “Don’t you ever in your f— life play with my f— kids.”

The alleged CPS visit occurred a month after Cardi B announced the arrival of her second baby girl and third child with Offset. The musicians and “Jealousy” collaborators also share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3. Cardi B rejected the abuse allegations, noting that her kids “live great” and that she has never laid a hand on them.

Advertisement

She mentioned the tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition she says she pays for Kulture and Wave and the hefty hourly rate for her newest child’s babysitter.

“We take very great care of our kids,” she said. “Don’t you ever ... play with my motherhood or my ex-husband’s fatherhood.”

Offset and Cardi B might have gone their separate ways, after seven years of marriage, but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she would enlist her ex’s help to get back at the prank caller — with some stipulations. If the caller turns out to be a man, Cardi B said she would send Offset to beat him up. If it’s a woman, Cardi B said she would take matters into her own hands, literally.

Advertisement

She predicted the person would be on their knees begging her for mercy over what they may have thought was only a prank. “Don’t bring that s— in my home.”