Andy Dick arrested in L.A. area on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Andy Dick was arrested Monday on a domestic violence charge, the LAPD confirmed.
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Comic Andy Dick was arrested Monday, this time on a felony domestic violence charge in the Los Angeles area.

Dick was arrested by Los Angeles police around 12:30 p.m. Monday, booked and then released six hours later from Men’s Central Jail on $50,000 bail, according to online arrest records. The arrest was confirmed Thursday by LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the department.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Thursday that Dick allegedly hit his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut.

Andy Dick accused of grabbing man’s genitals before getting knocked out, report says

Comedian Andy Dick is being accused of provoking the man who punched him in New Orleans because he allegedly grabbed the man’s genitals.

The comedian has been arrested myriad times on allegations including drug possession, groping and more. Dick’s late-June arrest on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon — a metal chair — on a man identified by Page Six as ex-lover Lucas Crawford led to a breakup between Dick and then-fiancée Elisa Jordana.

Dick told Page Six that Crawford first “body-slammed” his leg in that brawl. Dick said he threw the chair after his leg was broken.

As for this week’s arrest, Dick has a court date set for March 7.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

