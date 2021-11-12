Photos: Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends after 13 years

Britney Spears is finally free. An L.A. judge ruled Friday to terminate the controversial conservatorship that had been in place since early 2008, ending the oversight of two conservators who have supervised the pop star’s person and estate for nearly 14 years.
Judge Brenda J. Penny returned Spears’ legal rights, effective immediately. It was a decision that seemed inevitable, though Penny gave no indication ahead of time about how she would rule.
The crowd of fans assembled outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A. erupted with joyful cheers and confetti as the news spread. They sang and danced to Spears’ hit “Stronger,” hollering the lyrics, “Now it’s nothing but my way / My loneliness ain’t killing me no more.”
Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, wrote on Instagram, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”
