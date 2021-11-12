Photos: Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends after 13 years

Britney Spears is finally free. An L.A. judge ruled Friday to terminate the controversial conservatorship that had been in place since early 2008, ending the oversight of two conservators who have supervised the pop star’s person and estate for nearly 14 years.

Judge Brenda J. Penny returned Spears’ legal rights, effective immediately. It was a decision that seemed inevitable, though Penny gave no indication ahead of time about how she would rule.

Free Britney supporters celebrate after hearing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge today formally has ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life for nearly 14 years. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The crowd of fans assembled outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A. erupted with joyful cheers and confetti as the news spread. They sang and danced to Spears’ hit “Stronger,” hollering the lyrics, “Now it’s nothing but my way / My loneliness ain’t killing me no more.”

Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, wrote on Instagram, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

Junior Olivas shows support for Britney Spears Friday outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Free Britney supporters celebrate after hearing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge today formally has ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life for nearly 14 years. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Dallas Gaston shows a tattoo of Britney Spears on Friday outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Attorney Mathew Rosengart speaks to the media after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge today formally ended Britney Spear’s conservatorship. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Pink was the color of choice outside the courthouse. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A supporter showed up with a doll in the pop star’s likeness.

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A Britney Spears impersonator dances during the rally. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Signs showed support for ending the conservatorship. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP )

Supporters hold a life-size cardboard cutout of Spears. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP )

A New Jersey performer known as Brennyboombox shows off his T-shirt. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Aaron Morris and Elizabeth Crocker embrace outside the hearing. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Twins Edward, right, and John Grimes of Dublin hold a “Free Britney” flag. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

