‘Best day ever’: Britney Spears thanks fans after historic end to conservatorship

History was made today, and it was the best day ever, according to Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who celebrated the termination of the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney,” the singer tweeted Friday mere moments after a Los Angeles judge terminated the 39-year-old’s protracted legal arrangement — effective immediately.

Spears’ tweet also included a video clip showing her jubilant fans outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles erupting in cheers over the landmark decision that reinstated the entertainer’s legal rights to her personal and financial matters.

Asghari also swiftly posted his thoughts on Instagram.

Advertisement

“History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️" Asghari wrote, sharing an image displaying the word “FREEDOM.”

The night before, Asghari and Spears anticipated a favorable ruling and wore his-and-hers T-shirts emblazoned with #FreeBritney. The hashtag has become a rallying cry among the singer’s avid fans and conservatorship reform advocates and recently shaped public opinion of Spears’ affairs, along with a number of high-profile documentaries about the case and the cause.

The couple’s shirts were underscored with the tagline “It’s a Human Rights Issue,” and Asghari, who proposed to Spears in September, embellished his post with Spears’ 2013 hit “Work Bitch.”

Of course, they weren’t the only ones welcoming Spears’ newfound freedom now that she’s allowed to live without the oversight of her father, Jamie Spears, or other court-appointed guardians.

Organizers behind the #FreeBritney movement, fans and more were jubilant over the long-awaited decision on social media.

“OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!!” tweeted actor and activist Jameela Jamil. “But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY.”

Here’s a look at other reactions:

SHE’S FREE — Britney Law Army (@BritneyLawArmy) November 12, 2021

Britney Spears deserves the world! — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

I can't wait for Britney Spears to throw herself the absolute biggest, tackiest, most ridiculously sparkly wedding there ever was :') — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) November 12, 2021

Trying to figure out what Movie Night movie would appropriately celebrate both freeing Britney and indicting Bannon. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 12, 2021

Liza Minnelli has outlived Britney’s conservatorship! A judge has set Britney Spears free, ending the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) November 12, 2021

Playing Britney All Day today. #FreeBritney — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

So glad Britney is free so she can be in the zeitgeist again and be loved so in a year y’all can try and cancel her for old tweets — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 12, 2021