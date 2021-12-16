Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ ‘Die Hard,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Black Christmas’

Sorority sisters are tormented by a stalker in this bloody 1974 slasher flick directed by Bob Clark — the same Bob Clark who directed “A Christmas Story”! With Margot Kidder and Olivia Hussey. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 10:15 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 p.m. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. Dec. 19. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘A Christmas Story’

Speaking of which, the aforementioned 1983 holiday favorite starring Peter Billingsley and Darren McGavin plays under the stars in 35mm. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Dec. 21. $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Dekalog’

Legendary filmmaker Krzysztof Kieslowski’s 10-part anthology inspired by the biblical 10 Commandments will be shown in its entirety over three nights. In Polish with English subtitles. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., second floor, downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 8 p.m. Dec. 22-23. $15 nightly; series pass: $36. secretmovieclub.com

‘Die Hard’

Bruce Willis celebrates the holidays the hard way in this relentless 1988 action thriller directed by John McTiernan and co-starring the late, great Alan Rickman. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Dec. 21. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Garden of Allah’

The film series “Vienna in Hollywood: Émigrés and Exiles in the Studio System” continues with Richard Boleslawski’s 1936 romantic drama set in North Africa. With Marlene Dietrich and Charles Boyer. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Holiday Inn’

You’ll be dreaming of a “White Christmas” with this 1942 musical starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire and featuring the songs of Irving Berlin. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

Opinion Opinion: Why Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ aches with sadness Irving Berlin’s early life was scarred by profound loss; his only son died on Christmas 1928, making the holiday a time of grief. That pain made its way into his biggest hit, “White Christmas.”

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

James Stewart wishes he’d never been born in the 75th anniversary outdoor screenings of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday fable. Arrive early and enjoy the festivities at Street Food Cinema’s Yuletide Cinemaland. Heritage Square Museum, 3545 Pasadena Ave., L.A. Gates at 5 p.m. Dec. 19, with screenings at 6 and 8 p.m. $16, $40; ages 4 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Modern Romance’

Albert Brooks directs and stars as a neurotic Hollywood film editor in this cringe-inducing 1981 anti-romantic comedy. Watch for Brooks’ brother Bob Einstein — a.k.a. Super Dave Osbourne — in a bit part as a sporting-goods salesman. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 3:30 p.m. Dec. 19. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

Michael Caine plays the miser Ebenezer Scrooge in this family-friendly and heart-felt 1992 adaptation of Dickens’ holiday fable. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Dec. 19. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Niagara’

Marilyn Monroe is a Technicolor temptress in this 1953 film noir directed by Henry Hathaway. Joseph Cotton co-stars. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Dec. 19. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

The Pumpkin King is out of his gourd in this stop-motion animated 1993 fantasy musical from the twisted mind of Tim Burton. Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Dec. 21. $25, $50. themontalban.com

‘Pride & Prejudice’ with ‘Atonement’

A salute to Joe Wright pairs the filmmaker’s 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel with Wright’s 2007 adaptation of Ian McEwan’s 2001 romantic epic set during World War II. Keira Knightley and “Succession’s” Matthew Macfadyen star in the former, and Knightley, James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan in the latter. Both presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Red Shoes’

The UCLA Film & Television Archive wraps its 2021 season with its restoration of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s swoon-worthy 1948 drama inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Moira Shearer stars. Presented in 35mm, with acclaimed theater artist Peter Sellars on hand to introduce the film. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Free; advance registration closed; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Repo Man’

Emilio Estevez is a punk rocker repossessing cars on the mean streets of L.A. in director Alex Cox’s bizarro 1984 cult comedy. Harry Dean Stanton also stars. Presented in 35mm. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $20. drafthouse.com