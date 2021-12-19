Snoop Dogg reacts to Drakeo the Ruler’s stabbing death: I’m ‘praying for peace in hip hop’

Rapper Snoop Dogg said Sunday that he was “saddened” and “PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP” after his fellow performer Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at Banc of California Stadium the previous night.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement on Twitter. He wrote that he was in his dressing room when the stabbing happened and decided to “immediately” leave the festival, where he had been set to perform later Saturday evening.

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA,” the statement said.

Drakeo the Ruler — a South L.A. native whose real name was Darrell Caldwell — was backstage when an altercation broke out among several people and he was stabbed, a source told The Times.

Ice Cube and 50 Cent were among the performers also in the festival’s lineup. As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made in the killing.

Caldwell, 28, had previously been acquitted of murder and attempted murder in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man. Prosecutors tried Caldwell again on related conspiracy charges, which ended with a plea deal by Caldwell, who left prison in November 2020.

“We spent the hardest two years together fighting for his freedom, facing life, before walking out a free man just over a year ago,” Caldwell’s attorney, John Hamasaki, tweeted. “Through it, we became friends and then like family. I don’t even know how to start processing this. Thanks for the kind messages.”

Others in the music industry offered their tributes to the influential South L.A. rapper, noting his death was all the more tragic because of the legal challenges he surmounted.

“RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable,” tweeted music journalist Jeff Weiss. “My love to his friends, family, and anyone who understand the struggle that he endured and loved his music. He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend.”