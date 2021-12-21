Omicron surge: Here are the cultural events canceled or changed in L.A. so far

It’s happening all over again, courtesy of the exponentially spreading Omicron variant and its older sibling, the Delta variant: Events in Southern California are being canceled, postponed or otherwise altered due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The number of cases is expected to spike locally very soon.

On the heels of the surge, here are some events that have changed plans in recent days.

On Monday, organizers of the 62nd annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration in downtown Los Angeles canceled plans to host a live audience. In the years before the pandemic hit, people would arrive at the Music Center at their leisure on Christmas Eve, starting at 3 p.m., and gain admittance to the celebration free of charge as space allowed.

The event, which runs until 6 p.m., can still be seen on television via PBS SoCal and streamed on various websites, as previously announced.

California Omicron surge could hit some parts of California much harder than others Omicron surge could hit some parts of California much harder than others, with the Bay Area poised to weather the impact the best and the Central Valley the worst.

The American Film Institute’s AFI Awards luncheon, which had been set for Jan. 7, will be rescheduled, the organization announced Monday. The AFI Awards acknowledge the 10 outstanding movies and 10 outstanding TV shows of the year.

“The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO. “Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world.”

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced Monday that the Palm Springs Film Awards would be canceled, though the screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will go on Jan. 7-17, with masks and proof of vaccination required.

“The Film Awards will partner with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow ...,” the society said in a statement, noting that the awards usually draw 2,500 guests and include 1,000 staff members in the room. “We hope to return the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023.”

The Hollywood Critics Assn. has pushed its 5th annual HCA Film Awards from Jan. 8 to Feb. 28 “with the hope of having an in-person ceremony, but only if the current situation improves,” founder Scott Menzel said in a statement Tuesday.

“These past two weeks feel like déjà vu. We were hoping for the best, but the number of cases only continues to increase every day,” he said.

And El Vez called off the remainder of his MexMas shows — set for Wednesday in Joshua Tree and Thursday in San Diego — after a gig in L.A. was nixed Tuesday.

“Dearest El Vez fans, it is with a heavy heart that, due to safety concerns for the audience and the artists, we are calling off the rest of the MexMas shows in Joshua Tree and San Diego,” Robert Lopez (a.k.a. the Mexican Elvis) wrote on Instagram. “Please stay safe, get vaxxed, boosted, and El Vez will be back to rock with you in the new year! FELIZ NAVIDAD!: