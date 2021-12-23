Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Baby’s first holiday card! Meghan and Harry share first photo of Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend an event in London in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend an event in London in 2020.
(Samir Hussein / WireImage)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Happy holidays from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle gave the world an early gift on Thursday, the eve of Christmas Eve: Their first official family holiday card featuring baby Lilibet Diana.

The sweet photo — shot by Alexi Lubomirski over the summer at the royal couple’s home in Santa Barbara — features Harry balancing son Archie on his leg while Meghan lifts daughter Lilibet into the air. Both parents are beaming in matching denim outfits.

A father, a mother and two young children pictured on a card that reads "Happy Holidays"
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pose with their children for their 2021 family holiday card.
(Alexi Lubomirski)
Until now, the Sussexes hadn’t released a photo of Lilibet Diana — named after her great grandmother and late grandmother — since she was born in June. Archie was born in May 2019 and has grown into a toddler with a head full of red hair — just like his dad.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” the holiday card reads.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The card lists a number of charitable causes and organizations supported by Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic foundation, Archewell. In a statement, Team Rubicon’s disaster response team said it was “honored” to be featured on the Sussexes’ card and “thrilled” to receive their help in resettling Afghan families seeking refuge from the Taliban.

In addition to those helping Afghan refugees, Harry and Meghan also spotlighted organizations advocating for universal paid family leave, “something The Duchess of Sussex has previously noted is a humanitarian issue that she believes must be urgently addressed in the United States,” according to a statement from Archewell.

The duke and duchess’ 2019 holiday card featured an adorable photo of baby Archie crawling toward the camera.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!” the 2021 card reads. “As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

