Nine best bests for your weekend: Björk, Les Ballets Trockadero, ‘Avenue Q’ and more

An Icelandic icon, men dancing in drag and puppets saying the darnedest things lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

The New York-based, all-male ballet company known for its comedic, gender-bending performances returns to Southern California. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Cal-State Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $55. carpenterarts.org

Björk’s ‘Cornucopia’

The genre-bending Icelandic singer-songwriter performs in this highly theatrical, multimedia-enhanced concert spectacular. Shrine Auditorium, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday. $59.50 and up. axs.com

‘Avenue Q’

Leave the young’uns at home for this one: Cupcake Theater Company remounts its hit production of this Tony-winning, adult-themed musical comedy featuring “Sesame Street”-style puppets and their human pals. The Hollywood Majestic, 671 N. Berendo St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through March 6. $44, $79. hollywoodmajestic.com

‘Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto’

Violinist Bomsori Kim joins Pacific Symphony for the Russian composer’s singular concerto for violin. The program also includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Friday’s performance also will be livestreamed for ticket holders through Feb. 17. $22-$209. pacificsymphony.org

‘Pulling the Sun Back — Xa’aa Peshii Nehiino Taame’

It’s your last weekend to catch artist Mercedes Dorame and architectural designer Lilliana Castro’s site-specific outdoor installation celebrating the cultural heritage of L.A.’s original inhabitants, the Tongva people. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1315 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; ends Monday. Free. clockshop.org

‘Montgomery, Mozart + R. Strauss’

Music director Jaime Martín leads Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in a program that includes contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum” plus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds and “Le Bourgeois gentilhomme” by Richard Strauss. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday. $29 and up; discounts available. laco.org

The Queen’s Cartoonists

This fun-loving ensemble performs jazz and classical favorites to accompany screenings of classic and contemporary animated shorts from around the world. Smothers Theatre, Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $10-$40. arts.pepperdine.edu

‘Throwaway Line’

Berlin-based dancer-choreographer Shade Théret returns to perform this solo dance-theater piece about an actress in distress. A Q&A with the artist follows. Part of the recurring series “Dance at the Odyssey.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $15, $20. odysseytheatre.com

‘Four Seasons’

New West Symphony performs Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Vaughn Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” and Jessie Montgomery’s aforementioned “Strum” in two concerts at separate venues. Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Also at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. 3 p.m. Sunday. $30 and up. newwestsymphony.org