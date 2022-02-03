Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Umbrellas of Cherbourg,’ ‘Apocalypse Now Redux’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Apocalypse Now Redux’

An Army captain (Martin Sheen) heads upriver to curtail a renegade colonel’s (Marlon Brando) extracurricular activities in Francis Ford Coppola’s reedited and greatly expanded 2001 version of his immersive 1979 Vietnam War drama based on a Joseph Conrad novel. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4-6. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

Obituaries From the Archives: Marlon Brando, A Hollywood Iconoclast Who Transformed the Art of Acting Marlon Brando, a two-time Academy Award winner who spent much of his career shunning the Hollywood establishment yet earned its enduring admiration through muscular, naturalistic performances that transformed the craft of acting and led peers and critics alike to hail him as the finest actor of his time, has died.

‘Doctor Zhivago’

Omar Sharif is your primary care physician in David Lean’s epic 1965 romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War I and the Russian Revolution and based on the Boris Pasternak novel. Julie Christie and Alec Guinness also star. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘In the Realm of the Senses’

Not for the faint of heart: A former prostitute and a hotel owner engage in some very twisted and super explicit sex games in this notorious 1976 art-house flick written and directed by Nagisa Ōshima. In French and Japanese with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10:30 p.m. Feb. 4. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’

They could be anyone — even you! — in director Don Siegel’s allegorical 1956 sci-fi thriller. With Kevin McCarthy and Dana Wynter. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Feb. 5. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Irréversible’

Also not for the faint of heart: Two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape of a female friend in Gaspar Noe’s grueling 2002 drama told in reverse chronological order. With Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. In French, English, Spanish and Italian with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10:30 p.m. Feb. 5. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘New York Ninja’

A sound technician seeks vengeance for the murder of his pregnant wife in director-star John Liu’s bonkers 1984 action flick that was left unfinished until the soundless footage was cut together and new dialogue was dubbed in for this 2021 restoration. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon, 2 and 10 p.m. Feb. 4; 3, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 5; 12:30, 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 6; 9 p.m. Feb. 7-9; 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘The Olive Trees of Justice’

A young French Algerian recalls his idyllic youth even as the struggle for Algerian independence rages on in a new 4K restoration of James Blue’s powerful 1962 drama. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Feb. 6, 10 p.m. Feb. 7. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘On the Waterfront’

The aforementioned Marlon Brando coulda been a contender but had to settle for an Academy Award instead for his lead role in Elia Kazan’s black-and-white 1954 crime drama that also took home Oscars for director, best picture and supporting actress Eva Marie Saint. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’

“Arrested Development’s” Michael Cera takes on all comers in a midnight screening of Edgar Wright’s star-studded 2010 mashup of romantic comedy and video-game-style action. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick and Jason Schwartzman. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. Feb. 4. $14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘The Sty of the Blind Pig’

Online presentation of director Ivan Dixon’s potent 1974 made-for-TV movie based on playwright Phillip Hayes Dean’s acclaimed drama about a Black family in Chicago during the early days of the civil rights movement. With Mary Alice, Maidie Norman and Scatman Crothers. The UCLA Film & Television Archive’s Virtual Screening Room. 6 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. Register at cinema.ucla.edu

‘Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’

The late, great Melvin Van Peebles wrote, directed, financed, starred and stuck it to the Man on the mean streets of L.A. in this landmark 1971 indie drama, the sine qua non of the Blaxploitation genre. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 9:20 p.m. Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Feb. 9. $18. drafthouse.com

‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’

You can stand under Catherine Deneuve’s umbrella, -ella, -ella in this swoon-worthy 1964 musical romance directed by Jacques Demy. In French with English subtitles. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Feb. 10. $16, $19. secretmovieclub.com

‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’

Gene Wilder plays the titular and vaguely sinister candy maker in this 1971 musical fantasy based on the children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 5:45 p.m. Feb. 5. $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

