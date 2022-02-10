‘Wicked,’ masked wrestlers and six more non-football picks for your Super Bowl weekend

High-flying wrestlers, gravity-defying witches and Esa-Pekka Salonen lead our shortlist of cultural offerings that aren’t football-related this Super Bowl weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Lucha VaVoom’s ‘Amor Impossible’

Masked Mexican wrestlers grapple, comics crack wise, aerialists soar and burlesque performers strut their scantily clad stuff in a special Valentine’s Day weekend edition of this saucy variety show for ages 21 and older. The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $45-$60. luchavavoom.com

‘Wicked’

We’re off to see the witches, the wonderful witches of Oz, as Stephen Schwartz’s Tony-winning fantasy musical swings back through SoCal for a month-long engagement. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through March 6. $44.75-$194.75. scfta.org

‘Strauss, Smith, and Salonen’

Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to lead the orchestra in a program that includes Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” — as heard in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. $50-$189. laphil.com

‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

She’s gotta have it: A young woman goes to extreme lengths to consummate her marriage to a caddish nobleman in Shakespeare’s classic comedy. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through March 6. $25 and up. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org

‘Everest: Ascent to Glory’

The stories of the explorers and guides who first attempted to scale the world’s tallest mountain are told in photographs, film and artifacts in this exhibit on view Saturday through Aug. 28. General admission: $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. Closed Mondays. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘Marry Me A Little’

International City Theatre launches its 37th season with this two-character musical revue built around some of the lesser-known songs of legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Feb. 27. $49-$55. (562) 436-4610. ictlongbeach.org

‘The Shop Around the Corner’

Cuddle up with the one you love, in the front or the back seat of your car, with a special Valentine’s weekend drive-in screening of this Ernst Lubitsch-directed 1940 rom-com starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. Hollywood Legion at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $30-$70 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘My Connie Valentine 3: LUV ME’

Drag artist John Cantrell, a.k.a. Love Connie, returns with an all-new, multimedia-enhanced, tune-filled show. Cavern Club Theater, Casita del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; other dates through Feb. 19. $30. loveconnie.ticketspice.com