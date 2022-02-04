The newest L.A. and O.C. museum exhibitions to see in February

Paintings by 17th century French artist Nicolas Poussin at the Getty, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s celebration of the City of Light’s role in the birth of cinema and the return of Frieze Los Angeles lead our February list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols. The shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

Frieze Los Angeles/Frieze Week

This annual art showcase, featuring work from more than 100 major galleries around the world plus the best of the best from local galleries, returns after last year’s edition was canceled due to the pandemic. 9900 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Feb. 17-20. General admission: $10-$227; memberships: $180, $325. Additionally, Frieze Week, which kicks off Feb. 14, will spotlight exhibitions and events at museums, galleries and other arts spaces across the city including LACMA, the Hammer and the Broad. frieze.com

‘Peter Callas: An Enduring Legacy’

This career retrospective showcasing the acclaimed ceramic artist’s Expressionist and abstract works is on display Feb. 12 through July 24. Also on view: “50 Bowls, 50 States, 50 Woodfires,” nearly identical bowls by artist Elaine Henry that were shipped around the country to be finished by different ceramic artists (Feb. 12 through July 24); “Don Reitz: Life Is Not a Dress Rehearsal,” works by the influential American ceramicist (through Feb. 20). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $5, $7; 12 and younger, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘deCoding Asian Urbanism’

This immersive exhibition organized by the A+D Museum explores urban development in Asia via film, photography and graphic art; through March 4. Helms Design Center, 8745 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. RSVP at aplusd.org

2022 Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale

Recent works by contemporary western painters and sculptors will be on view Feb. 13 through March 27. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Everest: Ascent to Glory’

The stories of the explorers and guides who first attempted to scale the world’s tallest mountain are told in photographs, film and artifacts in this exhibit on view Feb. 12 through Aug. 8. Also on view: “All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives,” jewelry and accessories used in Disney and 20th Century Studios films are featured in this special-ticketed exhibition (through June 19). Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. “All That Glitters”: $10-$25 (includes museum admission); general admission: $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘Troy Montes-Michie: Rock of Eye’

The El Paso-born artist explores the contours of body and place in collages, drawings, sculptures and installations, on view Feb. 16 though Sept. 4. Also on view: “Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment,” multimedia works inspired by the artist’s explorations of Eastern philosophies and religions (Feb. 5 through Aug. 7); “Body + Text: Selections From the Permanent Collection” (Feb. 5 through Aug. 7); “Rights and Rituals: The Making of African American Debutante Culture” (through Feb. 27). California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

‘Landscape Through the Eyes of Abstraction’

The concept of the traditional landscape painting is reimagined in multimedia works by noteworthy artists including Kim Abeles, Laddie John Dill and Claudia Parducci, on view Feb. 18 through July 31. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

‘Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia’

Daily life in the capital of the ancient Khmer empire is illuminated through artifacts and a companion IMAX documentary in this special ticketed exhibit opening Feb. 16. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits, including the current Lego art show and IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

‘The Science of Dance’

This two-day all-ages event featuring hands-on activities and performances by local dance companies takes place Feb. 26-27. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $13.95, $15.95; advance timed entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

‘Poussin and the Dance’

Dance-themed paintings by the influential 17th century French artist are displayed alongside antiquities and dance films created by local choreographers Micaela Taylor, Chris Emile and Ana María Alvarez; Feb. 15 through May 8. Also on view: “Grand Design: 17th-Century French Drawings” (Feb. 8 through May 1); “Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy” (Feb. 22 through July 10): “In Focus: Writing for the Camera,” (Feb. 22 through May 29); “La Surprise: Watteau in Los Angeles,” works by 18th century French painter (through Feb. 20) ; “Transcending Time: The Medieval Book of Hours,” examples of illuminated prayer books and manuscripts from the Getty’s collection (through Feb. 20); “Recent Acquisitions 2021: Collecting for the Museum” (through Feb. 27). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“A Bacchanalian Revel Before a Term” by Nicolas Poussin (The National Gallery, London)

‘Science and the Sublime: A Masterpiece by Joseph Wright of Derby’

The Enlightenment-era artist’s monumental 1768 painting “An Experiment on a Bird in the Air Pump,” on loan from the National Gallery in London, is exhibited along with other works from the Huntington’s collection; on view Feb. 12 through May 30. Also on view: “Method and Material: Tempera Painting in Focus” (Feb. 26 through Aug. 8); “Mapping Fiction,” exploring the geographies of fictional worlds in works by such authors as James Joyce, Lewis Carroll, Robert Louis Stevenson, J.R.R. Tolkien and Octavia E. Butler (through May 2). Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

‘Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning’

Black political and cultural identities are explored in this two-decade survey of works by the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist, on view Feb. 5 through May 29. Also on view: “Sara Cwynar: Apple Red/Grass Green/Sky Blue,” photo collages, digital images and video works by the New York-based artist (Feb. 5 through May 29). The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

‘Sutra and Bible: Faith and the Japanese American World War II Incarceration’

The importance of religion and spirituality to Japanese Americans unjustly forced into internment camps during World War II is revealed in this exhibit featuring sacred texts and objects, on view Feb. 26 through Nov. 27. Also on view: “Miné Okubo’s Masterpiece: The Art of Citizen 13660,” illustrations from Okubo’s groundbreaking 1946 graphic memoir (through Feb. 20). Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Going to the 1984 Olympics’

The original Frank Romero painting that was the basis for the artist’s iconic mural along the Hollywood Freeway is on display through Sept. 30. Also on view: “Carlos Almaraz: Evolution of Form,” exhibition explores the Chicano artist’s early life to reveal influences on his style and form (through Feb. 13); “Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad,” the Chicano Moratorium of August 1970 is revisited in this exhibition featuring archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera (through June 19). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations suggested. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

‘Our Friend Wayne Thiebaud’

The beloved California painter who died in December is celebrated in this exhibit on view through May 1. Also on view: “A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke,” works by the 20th century California painter known for her brightly colored studies of exotic birds and flowers (through Feb. 13). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $9, $12; children 12 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

‘City of Cinema: Paris 1850–1907’

The origins of moviemaking are recalled through paintings, sculpture, posters, prints, photography and film in this exhibit on view Feb. 20 through July 10. Also on view: “Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined,” visual artists celebrate the three-decade history of Interscope Records, home to music stars including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar (through Feb. 13); “In the Now: Gender and Nation in Europe,” works by contemporary female photographers from Europe (through Feb. 13). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 12 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

A still from the film “Exposition Universelle 1900.” (Collection Gaumont)

‘What would you say?: Activist Graphics From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’

The use of art and design to promote social justice causes is explored in this exhibit on view through April 17. Museum of Art & History (MOAH), 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

‘Richard Hunt: Details’

Lithographs made by the sculptor during a 1965 residency at the Tamarind Lithography Workshop in Los Angeles are on display Feb. 25 through July 4.

Also on view: “Manet’s Philosophers,” three large-scale portraits by the 19th century French painter (through Feb. 28). Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

‘Drama: Story-Telling in Art’

The use of narrative in art is explored in this juried exhibition on view Feb. 5 through March 19. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Open Fridays-Sundays; by appointment, Mondays-Thursdays. Free. (714) 667-1517. occca.org

‘Water, Earth & Fire’

Ceramics by local artists are on view Feb. 12 through April 16. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Closed Sundays. Free. pvartcenter.org

‘The Weight of Memory: William Catling’

Midcareer survey of works by the artist who specializes in sculpting with clay; through May 15. Also on view: “Are You With Me? Sonya Fe,” oil paintings and mixed-media drawings by the contemporary Chicana artist (through May 29). Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Closed Monday-Tuesday. $3, $5; children younger than 12, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Ulysses Jenkins: Without Your Interpretation’

This retrospective saluting the groundbreaking Los Angeles video and performance artist is on view Feb. 6 through May 15. Also on view: “A Decade of Acquisitions of Works on Paper,” contemporary prints and drawings by Richard Artschwager, Ruth Asawa, Huma Bhabha, et al. (Feb. 13 through May 1); “Lifes,” an exhibit exploring the process of interdisciplinary art-making features contributions from scores of artists working in different media (Feb. 16-May 8). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

A still from Ulysses Jenkins’ 1979 video “Two Zone Transfer.” (Electronic Arts Intermix)

‘California Stories: Photographs From the Stephen White Collection II’

This exhibit celebrating life in the Golden State is on view Feb. 26 through July 31. Also on view: “Anna Wittenberg: The Ruminant,” video-enhanced sculptural installation by the L.A.-based interdisciplinary artist references cattle, sheep and other similar animals (through Feb. 6); “Brandon Lattu: Empirical, Textural, Contextual,” the first U.S. survey of works by the photographer and visual artist (through Feb. 6); “Analogues: Travon Free,” photographs by the comedian and Oscar-winning filmmaker capture last summer’s street demonstrations in L.A. in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis (through Feb. 27); “Lift Your Head: Bruce Davidson and the Evolution of Seeing,” a survey of documentary-style photographic images (through Feb. 27) UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets recommended. ucrarts.ucr.edu

‘Sea Sky Land: towards a map of everything’

Thirty large-format paintings and sculptures created by Enrique Martínez Celaya are on display through April 9. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Sundays-Mondays. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

Continuing

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ newly opened shrine to all things cinema features exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus movie screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

‘Ashwini Bhat: Imprinted, Assembling California’

Sculptures, photographs and a video work by the San Francisco-based artist will be on view through May 1. Also on view: “Don Reitz: Life Is Not a Dress Rehearsal,” works by the influential American ceramicist (through Feb. 20). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $5, $7; 12 and younger, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘how we are in time and space: Nancy Buchanan, Marcia Hafif, and Barbara T. Smith’

Works by the three veteran artists and longtime friends (through June 12). Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open by appointment, Friday-Sunday only. Free. armoryarts.org

‘Products of Empire’ and ‘Ideas of Practice’

Works by emerging artists will be on display in these two shows, on view through Feb. 20. Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Place, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. (213) 687-4278. Free. artsharela.org

‘Sahara: Acts of Memory’

Works by graphic designer Amir Berbić recalling his family’s life in a camp for Bosnian refugees in Denmark in the 1990s will be on view through Feb. 27. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

‘Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade’

Works by John Baldessari, Julie Mehretu, et al., added to the Broad collection over the last 10 years, will be on display through April 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

The influential rapper who died in 1996 is remembered in this exhibition featuring sound installations, poetry, personal effects and more; on view through May 1. The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, downtown L.A. $19.50-$49.50. wakemewhenimfree.com

‘Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories’

The maritime disaster is revisited through photographs and personal effects; through Feb. 13. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

‘Daisy Hightower: An Installation by Rosalyn Myles’

The L.A.-based artist celebrates her maternal grandmother in this mixed-media installation on view through May 8. Also on view: “Diedrick Brackens: heaven is a muddy riverbed,” exploring the L.A-based weaver and poet’s recurring use of the catfish as a motif (through May 8); “Jaishri Abichandani: Flower-Headed Children,” a survey of figurative sculptures and painted portraits by the New York-based artist (through May 8). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

‘Jewelry and Harmony: Highlights From the Episodes’

Handcrafted jewelry and musical instruments seen in or inspired by the PBS series “Craft in America,” on display through March 19. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

‘Experience 49: blue/s’

The color blue in all its permutations is explored via painting, sculpture, photography, collage, soundscapes and site-specific installations in this group exhibition on view through March 26. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

‘Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner’

The L.A.-based artist captures the beauty of Southern California at night in a series of landscape paintings on view through May 1. Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. forestlawn.com

‘Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor’

This survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist is on view through June 6. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq’

Relief sculptures, on loan from the British Museum, that depict warfare, hunting, courtly life, etc. (through Sept. 5). The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom’

The role that music has played in inspiring social justice movements in America from the Revolution to the present day is explored in this exhibition on view through May 8. Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Open Friday-Sunday. $13, $15; ages 5 and under are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

‘Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist’

Images taken by the globetrotting photographer, journalist and humanitarian are on display through April 13. Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

‘Kumihimo: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo’

The history of this decorative art, which dates to the sixth century, is traced in this exhibit on view through March 6. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

‘Mammoths and Mastodons’

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

‘Family Album: Dannielle Bowman, Janna Ireland, and Contemporary Works from LACMA’

Images by artists of color inspired by the visual language of family photographs will be on view through June 5. LACMA’s Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Saturdays only. Free. lacma.org

‘Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection’

70+ works by the iconic Pop artist (through April 30). Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

‘June Edmonds: Full Spectrum’

Works by the L.A.-based artist (through Feb. 20). Laband Art Gallery, Burns Fine Arts Center, Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Drive, L.A. Open Saturdays-Sundays. Free; reservations required; no walk-ups. (310) 338-2880. cfa.lmu.edu

‘Alex Gardner: We All Exist Right Now’

The painter and Long Beach native explores the interaction of people and spaces (through May 1). Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $12; ages 12 and younger are free. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

‘Jennifer Packer: Every Shut Eye Ain’t Sleep’

New and recent paintings by the New York artist; through Feb. 21. Also on view: “Evidence: Selections From the Permanent Collection” and “Making Space: Recent Photography Acquisitions” (through Feb. 21). MoCA, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Judy Baca: Memorias de Nuestra Tierra, a Retrospective’

Works by the acclaimed Chicana muralist, educator and activist are on display through March 31. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

‘Brilliance: The Art and Science of Rare Jewels’

This exhibit exploring the various uses of gems and minerals is on display through Feb. 21. Also on view: “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,“ a special multimedia exhibit charting the life and career of the renowned primatologist and activist (through April 17; additional $6-$10 fee required) . Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

‘Don Bartletti: Elusive Moments — Enduring Stories’

New exhibition surveys the career of the Pulitzer Prize-winning former Times photojournalist (through May 1). Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $5, $10; students, children and active-duty military: free. oma-online.org

‘The Modern Chair’

Examples of cutting-edge chair design from the early 20th century to the present day (through April 3). Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, 300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. Closed Mondays-Wednesdays. $5. psmuseum.org

‘Bond in Motion’

Special exhibition featuring cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in James Bond films through the decades (through Oct. 30). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Special exhibition fee: $40-$65 (includes admission to the rest of the museum); regular admission: $11-$16; children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

‘Burton Kopelow: Squaring the Circle’

Two large mandala paintings by the Brooklyn-born, California-based artist who died in 2015 will be on display through Feb. 26. The Philosophical Research Society, Hansell Gallery, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd., L.A. Open Fridays and by appointment. Free. prs.org

‘Black Quantum Futurism: CPT Reversal’

The concept of time is explored in this multimedia exhibit presented by the Black Quantum Futurism Collective, a collaboration among artists Camae Ayewa (a.k.a. Moor Mother) and Rasheedah Phillips (through March 5). The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

‘Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access’

Images of the onetime Princess of Wales and her family, taken by veteran royal photographer Anwar Hussein and his sons Zak and Samir (through March 27). Santa Monica Place, 315 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $17-$25. feverup.com

‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

This public art exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists who identify as women and people of color is on view through March 1. 7 Main, 700 S. Main St., L.A. Fashion District. Available anytime. Free. fashiondistrict.org

‘Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds’

This special exhibit featuring props, models and costumes from the long-running science fiction franchise is on view through Feb. 20. Also on view: “Sustain: From Loss to Renewal,” a project created in response to the pandemic, with images by local artist Stephanie Mercado in salute to L.A.'s diverse workforce (through March 20). Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Cauleen Smith: In the Wake NFT’

Short video-based works by the L.A.-based artist are on view on an outdoor electronic billboard through March 31, alongside work by Catherine Opie (through Feb. 29) and Pipilotti Rist (through June 6). Sunset Spectacular, Sunset Boulevard and Sherbourne Drive, West Hollywood. Anytime. Free. tomwiscombe.com

‘Intervention: Fresh Perspectives After 50 Years’

New works by seven contemporary Asian American artists created to interrogate the museum’s existing collection of Asian and Pacific Island art are on view through Feb. 6. Also on view: “Crossroads: Exploring the Silk Road,” a new interactive permanent exhibit. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘How Do You See This World?: The Art of Almighty God’

This retrospective of paintings by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto is on display through May 8. Also on view: “Fowler in Focus: Communication Systems in a Global Context,” exploring written and visual communication from the dawn of history to the present day (through Feb. 27). UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

‘Golden Hour: California Photography From the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’

Works by more than 70 artists and photography collectives, on view through Feb. 5. Also on view: the video installations “Paraíso” by Tamara Rosenblum and “Liquid Light” by Javier Tapia and Camilo Ontiveros (through Feb. 5). VPAM, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

‘The Cultivators: Highlights From the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection’

The achievements of Black Americans through the centuries are celebrated in this survey of paintings, sculpture, photographs, etc. on view through March 27. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. arts.pepperdine.edu

‘Questionable History’

Images of Vladimir Lenin from the museum’s collection are juxtaposed with contemporary works depicting the former Soviet premier in this exhibition on view through March 20. Also on view: “Soviet Jewish Life: Bill Aron and Yevgeniy Fiks,” images by the American photographer are displayed alongside works by the Russian multidisciplinary artist (through March 20); “Memory Structure, Scaffold Series,” installation by L.A.-based artist Sichong Xie that interrogates the hidden contributions of labor (through March 20). Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org