Entertainment & Arts

The Take: Faces in the crowd of an exclusive Super Bowl party at SoFi Stadium

Share
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
Share

Filmmaker Taika Waititi was there with girlfriend Rita Ora. Issa Rae, Leslie Jones and Keegan-Michael Key came too. So did a larger cross section of L.A. ready to celebrate the Rams’ advancement or Omicron’s retreat (or maybe a little of both). The Super Bowl’s arrival in the L.A. area has brought with it the Super Bowl party circuit, and The Times checked in to one of the biggies: the invitation-only Chairman’s Party held by DirecTV on Thursday at the open-air SoFi Stadium venue called the Canyons. The annual after-party for NFL Honors follows an awards ceremony and announcement of the latest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As Usher headlined the event Thursday night, we pointed our camera to faces in the crowd — the personalities turning out to celebrate their team, this city or just maybe, at long last, a great night out. Here are some portraits of the scene.

Two women pose for a portrait.
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, right, and UCLA teammate Sekai Wright attend the Chairman’s Party headlined by Usher at SoFi Stadium’s the Canyons on Thursday in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a bright pink suit poses in SoFi Stadium.
Darius Leonard, outside linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, rocks the festive suit.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a black and white jacket poses for a portrait.
Farah Zulaikha favors black and white for the night.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A man in a suit covered with pins and carrying a fan poses for a portrait.
Dillian Frelow comes prepared, keeping cool during an unseasonably warm winter week.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man poses for a portrait in front of a bank of TV sets.
Ray-Ray McCloud, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, goes for sleek chic.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a shirt, vest and jacket poses for a portrait.
James Koh of Los Angeles flashes his smile and his fishy coat lining.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a beaded top poses for a portrait.
Tamara Simmons lets her star shine.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man poses for a portrait in front of TVs.
An unidentified partygoer opts for some shimmering black.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a suit poses for a portrait.
David Park of Los Angeles, with the lights of SoFi Stadium behind him.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A man poses for a portrait in front of TVs.
Thomas Glenn of Los Angeles shines in silver.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a suit poses for a portrait near TVs.
Chris Booker of Chicago goes with a subtle stripe.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - February 10: Usher performs at the "Chairman's Pre-Super Bowl Party" at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Usher touches down at SoFi to deliver a set full of hits at DirecTV’s NFL Honors after-party

Celebrities and football fans gathered at SoFi Stadium’s open-air venue the Canyons for the NFL Honors after-party, featuring a performance by Grammy winner Usher.

Entertainment & ArtsMusicSuper Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles
Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

More From the Los Angeles Times