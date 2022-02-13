The Take: Faces in the crowd of an exclusive Super Bowl party at SoFi Stadium

Filmmaker Taika Waititi was there with girlfriend Rita Ora. Issa Rae, Leslie Jones and Keegan-Michael Key came too. So did a larger cross section of L.A. ready to celebrate the Rams’ advancement or Omicron’s retreat (or maybe a little of both). The Super Bowl’s arrival in the L.A. area has brought with it the Super Bowl party circuit, and The Times checked in to one of the biggies: the invitation-only Chairman’s Party held by DirecTV on Thursday at the open-air SoFi Stadium venue called the Canyons. The annual after-party for NFL Honors follows an awards ceremony and announcement of the latest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As Usher headlined the event Thursday night, we pointed our camera to faces in the crowd — the personalities turning out to celebrate their team, this city or just maybe, at long last, a great night out. Here are some portraits of the scene.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, right, and UCLA teammate Sekai Wright attend the Chairman’s Party headlined by Usher at SoFi Stadium’s the Canyons on Thursday in Inglewood. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Darius Leonard, outside linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, rocks the festive suit. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Farah Zulaikha favors black and white for the night. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Dillian Frelow comes prepared, keeping cool during an unseasonably warm winter week. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ray-Ray McCloud, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, goes for sleek chic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

James Koh of Los Angeles flashes his smile and his fishy coat lining. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Tamara Simmons lets her star shine. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An unidentified partygoer opts for some shimmering black. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

David Park of Los Angeles, with the lights of SoFi Stadium behind him. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Thomas Glenn of Los Angeles shines in silver. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)