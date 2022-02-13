The Take: Faces in the crowd of an exclusive Super Bowl party at SoFi Stadium

Filmmaker Taika Waititi was there with girlfriend Rita Ora. Issa Rae, Leslie Jones and Keegan-Michael Key came too. So did a larger cross section of L.A. ready to celebrate the Rams’ advancement or Omicron’s retreat (or maybe a little of both). The Super Bowl’s arrival in the L.A. area has brought with it the Super Bowl party circuit, and The Times checked in to one of the biggies: the invitation-only Chairman’s Party held by DirecTV on Thursday at the open-air SoFi Stadium venue called the Canyons. The annual after-party for NFL Honors follows an awards ceremony and announcement of the latest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As Usher headlined the event Thursday night, we pointed our camera to faces in the crowd — the personalities turning out to celebrate their team, this city or just maybe, at long last, a great night out. Here are some portraits of the scene.
Usher touches down at SoFi to deliver a set full of hits at DirecTV’s NFL Honors after-party
