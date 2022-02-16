The wedding is off: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly split

Actor Shailene Woodley and football player Aaron Rodgers have reportedly parted ways after a yearlong engagement and a media firestorm ignited by the latter’s COVID-19 vaccination status — or lack thereof.

InTouch was the first of many outlets to report Wednesday that the “Big Little Lies” star, 30, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, had called it quits — citing anonymous sources who allegedly claim the celebrity couple just “couldn’t make it work.”

A representative for Woodley did not immediately respond Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

News of their breakup comes a few months after Rodgers was forced to admit he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 despite previously telling the press he was “immunized.”

After the unvaccinated NFL star tested positive for the coronavirus in November, social media users and tabloids descended on him and Woodley, who publicly slammed the paparazzi for “grasping at straws to disparage” her then-fiancé.

The NFL has drawn sharp criticism for continuing to let Rodgers play during the pandemic after he refused to get vaccinated — a decision the footballer attributed to his belief in “bodily autonomy” and a reluctance to follow the “woke mob.”

(For the record, medical professionals agree that getting a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot is the most effective way to protect oneself against severe illness and death.)

In February of last year, Rodgers stunned fans by announcing he was engaged without naming his partner. Entertainment publications quickly deduced that his mystery fiancée was Woodley, and the pair soon went public with their relationship.

Woodley officially confirmed the engagement later that month on “The Tonight Show,” telling host Jimmy Fallon she never imagined she’d marry “somebody who threw balls for a living.”

“For us it’s not new news,” she said at the time. “So it’s kind of funny everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

The Emmy nominee previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola, while Rodgers has been linked to NASCAR alum Danica Patrick and actor Olivia Munn — who is now with comedian John Mulaney.