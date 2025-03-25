Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo show how to do unkempt and enamored

With a walk in Paris, Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo seemed to establish their coupledom.

Shailene Woodley, actor and environmentalist, was featured in Outside magazine late last year beneath the headline “Here’s What It’s Like to Go Camping With Shailene Woodley.”

Actor Lucas Bravo looked like he could have told that same story as he and Woodley stepped out in Paris — she with a messy half-up, half-down ’do, no makeup and loose jeans and he with a beanie, fleece-lined jacket and forest-green sweater.

They looked ready for roasting marshmallows, which is appropriate because they are apparently sweet on each other. The Parisian PDA established their new coupledom.

According to her Outside interview, 33-year-old Woodley is an old hand at camping thanks to family outings at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu and other California coastal haunts. The “Divergent” star is a climate advocate, as Outside related, having worked with nonprofits and NGOs and taken part in the Standing Rock protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

She told the news outlet she’d had to pick up a new sleeping pad at REI: “I left my old one with my ex.” It’s not clear the ex to whom she is referring, but she famously dated and was engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers — another brawny, bearded man. The former Green Bay Packer and “Big Little Lies” star broke off their engagement in February 2022.

Bravo, 37, plays swoon-worthy chef Gabriel on “Emily in Paris” and is a Paris denizen. But he talked with The Times in a September interview about his five years in Los Angeles as a struggling actor following a semester in law school.

“Every day, I would ask a different friend for a couple of bucks and go to Taco Bell and get the 99 cent cheesy double beef burrito,” he said.

Perhaps Woodley and Bravo will cozy up in L.A. next, grab a burrito and head over to Leo Carrillo.