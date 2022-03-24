Advertisement
Six picks for weekend culture in L.A.: Ballet Folklórico de México, ‘The Band’s Visit’

A slide show features a ballet folklórico dancer in a flowing dress, two actors on a bench and a woman sitting at a piano
Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández; Sasson Gabay and Janet Dacal in “The Band’s Visit”; pianist Simone Dinnerstein.
(Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández; Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade; Lisa-Marie Mazzucco)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
A classical pianist, a venerable dance company and a Tony-winning musical lead our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
The Mexico City-based troupe known for its colorful costumes and dedication to preserving Mexico’s myriad varieties of traditional dance marks its 70th anniversary with a program of classic repertoire. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $35-$55. luckmanarts.org

‘The Band’s Visit’
Musicians from a small Egyptian police orchestra have an unplanned sojourn in a remote Israeli town in Itamar Moses and David Yazbek’s Tony-winning 2016 musical based on the 2007 film of the same name. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 3. $26-$130. scfta.org

Simone Dinnerstein
The acclaimed pianist assays Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” the German composer’s 1741 keyboard composition originally written for harpsichord, a self-financed 2007 recording of which helped launch Dinnerstein’s career. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 4 p.m. Sunday. $40-$70. thebroadstage.org

‘Anna in the Tropics’
Tolstoy’s classic romantic novel “Anna Karenina” serves as the inspiration for Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2002 drama about the lives of Cuban immigrants toiling away in a cigar factory in 1920s Tampa. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 17. $25 and up. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org

‘Nowruz: The Iranian New Year Concert’
Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony are joined by special guests for a festive program of works by Vivaldi and Mussorgsky plus selections from contemporary Iranian composers. Co-presented by the Farhang Foundation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $50-$285. pacificsymphony.org

20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Film Festival
This annual showcase for dance-themed films from around the world returns with in-person and virtual screenings. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2, 4, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $15; passes: $75. (Also at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, March 31-April 2). dancecamerawest.org

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

