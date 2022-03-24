Six picks for weekend culture in L.A.: Ballet Folklórico de México, ‘The Band’s Visit’

A classical pianist, a venerable dance company and a Tony-winning musical lead our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

The Mexico City-based troupe known for its colorful costumes and dedication to preserving Mexico’s myriad varieties of traditional dance marks its 70th anniversary with a program of classic repertoire. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $35-$55. luckmanarts.org

‘The Band’s Visit’

Musicians from a small Egyptian police orchestra have an unplanned sojourn in a remote Israeli town in Itamar Moses and David Yazbek’s Tony-winning 2016 musical based on the 2007 film of the same name. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 3. $26-$130. scfta.org

Advertisement

Simone Dinnerstein

The acclaimed pianist assays Bach’s “Goldberg Variations,” the German composer’s 1741 keyboard composition originally written for harpsichord, a self-financed 2007 recording of which helped launch Dinnerstein’s career. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 4 p.m. Sunday. $40-$70. thebroadstage.org

‘Anna in the Tropics’

Tolstoy’s classic romantic novel “Anna Karenina” serves as the inspiration for Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2002 drama about the lives of Cuban immigrants toiling away in a cigar factory in 1920s Tampa. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 17. $25 and up. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org

‘Nowruz: The Iranian New Year Concert’

Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony are joined by special guests for a festive program of works by Vivaldi and Mussorgsky plus selections from contemporary Iranian composers. Co-presented by the Farhang Foundation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $50-$285. pacificsymphony.org

20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Film Festival

This annual showcase for dance-themed films from around the world returns with in-person and virtual screenings. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2, 4, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $15; passes: $75. (Also at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, March 31-April 2). dancecamerawest.org