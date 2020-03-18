Persian recipes to celebrate Nowruz at home

Fresh herb kuku (kuku-ye-sabzi) Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6 to 8

These three recipes, from chef Tony Esnault and his mother Shamsi Katebi, form one impressive meal. They’re each great on their own too.

Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi) Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 10

Kismet's kuku Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 12 to 16

Deconstructed kuku sabzi Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Three more versions of kuku-ye-sabzi reveal the versatility of this combination of greens and eggs.

Persian-style herb and cheese platter Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Tartines a la perse (Persian toasts) Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 4 large tartines, 4 to 8 servings

A plate of cheese and herbs is essential to any Persian meal. Here are two different ways to present it.