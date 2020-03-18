Persian recipes to celebrate Nowruz at home

Here are eight delicious dishes to cook for Nowruz, the Iranian new year.
Rice with herbs, pan-fried white fish and smoked white fish (sabzi polow ba mahi)
Time 2 hours
Yields Serves 6 to 8
Rice with toasted noodles (reshteh polow) served with lamb
Time 4 hours 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
These three recipes, from chef Tony Esnault and his mother Shamsi Katebi, form one impressive meal. They’re each great on their own too.
Three more versions of kuku-ye-sabzi reveal the versatility of this combination of greens and eggs.
A plate of cheese and herbs is essential to any Persian meal. Here are two different ways to present it.