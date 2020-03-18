Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Persian recipes to celebrate Nowruz at home

8 Recipes
Recipes

Here are eight delicious dishes to cook for Nowruz, the Iranian new year.

By Genevieve Ko
March 18, 2020
Persian New Year food

Rice with herbs, pan-fried white fish and smoked white fish (sabzi polow ba mahi)

Time 2 hours
Yields Serves 6 to 8
A dish of Rice with toasted noodles and lamb or Reshteh Polow.

Rice with toasted noodles (reshteh polow) served with lamb

Time 4 hours 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
Fresh Herbs Kuku aka Kuku-ye-sabzi, cooked by Chef Tony Esnault, of Spring, his wife Yassmin Sarmadi and mother-in-law Shamsi Katebi for Nowruz.

Fresh herb kuku (kuku-ye-sabzi)

Time 1 hour
Yields Serves 6 to 8

These three recipes, from chef Tony Esnault and his mother Shamsi Katebi, form one impressive meal. They’re each great on their own too.

The Persian green frittata (kuku sabzi) from Momed in Atwater Village.

Persian greens frittata (kuku sabzi)

Time 1 hour 20 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 10
Kismet’s kuku.

Kismet's kuku

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 12 to 16
Deconstructed kuku sabzi.

Deconstructed kuku sabzi

Time 1 hour 20 minutes
Yields Serves 2 to 4

Three more versions of kuku-ye-sabzi reveal the versatility of this combination of greens and eggs.

Persian-style herb and cheese platter

Persian-style herb and cheese platter

Time 30 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8
Making halvah in Los Angeles

Tartines a la perse (Persian toasts)

Time 30 minutes
Yields Makes 4 large tartines, 4 to 8 servings

A plate of cheese and herbs is essential to any Persian meal. Here are two different ways to present it.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
