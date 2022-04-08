‘It’s been a great ride’: Daytime talk show ‘The Real’ is canceled after 8 seasons

After eight seasons, “The Real” will end.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures canceled the Daytime Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, declining to extend it to a ninth season, according to Variety.

Co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais quickly confirmed the news via their official social media accounts. The rest of the panel, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, has yet to publicly comment.

“In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show,” Love said on Twitter. “It’s been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!”

In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it’s been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons! — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 8, 2022

Beauvais wrote that it was “a fun ride!!” She went to say that she worked with “amazing women and crew.”

The news comes just weeks after Love responded to rumors of the show’s cancellation. “It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio.. no official decision has been made about #TheReal,” she tweeted then.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton were both co-hosts when “The Real” premiered in 2013 but have since left the show. Amanda Seales also had a short stint on the talk show before Beauvais joined as a permanent co-host.

Advertisement