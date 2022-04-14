Advertisement
Six picks for your L.A. weekend: Flamenco dance, Jewish delicatessens, ‘Rent’ and more

A slideshow features Barcelona Flamenco Ballet, the cast of the musical “Rent,” and Manny’s Delicatessen in Chicago.
Barcelona Flamenco Ballet’s Paula Reyes and David Gutiérrez; the cast of the musical “Rent”; Manny’s Delicatessen in Chicago.
(Víctor Parreño; Carol Rosegg; Image Professionals GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
A dance drama direct from Spain, a Tony-winning Broadway musical and a celebration the Jewish deli make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Luxurîa’
Barcelona Flamenco Ballet mixes traditional flamenco with ballet, classical and jazz in this dance fable about an artist caught up in an ill-fated romance. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$100. The company will also offer a free 50-minute dance class for students ages 8 to 16 at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a free community gathering in the theater courtyard at 3 p.m. and a Q&A with dancers at 4:15 p.m. alextheatre.org

‘I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli’
The humble origins of the Jewish delicatessen in America are traced via photographs, menus, neon signage, etc., in this special exhibit on view through Sept. 5. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Rent’
You’ll be counting the minutes as the 25th anniversary tour of Jonathan Larson’s acclaimed Broadway musical, inspired by Puccini’s tragic opera “La bohème,” takes its final turn on a SoCal stage. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $39 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com

Complexions Contemporary Ballet
This New York company founded by a pair of Ailey veterans returns with encore performances of “Star Dust” saluting rock icon David Bowie, plus the West Coast premiere of “Snatched Back From the Edges.” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with an artist talk-back following the Friday performance. $39-$99. thewallis.org

‘In Our Daughter’s Eyes’
An expectant father struggles with his hopes and fears as he prepares for a blessed arrival in the world premiere of this solo musical drama from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Du Yun. With baritone Nathan Gunn. Presented by L.A. Opera Off Grand in collaboration with Beth Morrison Projects. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $74. laopera.org

‘Jane Austen Unscripted’
Attention, “Bridgerton” fans: Impro Theatre will create full-length Regency-era rom-coms in a garden setting in special outdoor performances of the company’s long-running hit show. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday; other dates through May 8. $50. garrymarshalltheatre.org

