With baby No. 7 on the way, Alec Baldwin explains why he keeps growing his family

Alec Baldwin knows he and wife Hilaria have a lot of kids — but that isn’t stopping them.

The “30 Rock” star finally explained why on Thursday with the help of his youngest daughter, María Lucía Victoria, who will be displaced as the baby of the family when the Baldwins welcome their seventh child in the fall.

“People ask why. This is why,” the 64-year-old wrote, sharing a video of the baby squealing, giggling and flashing a toothy grin. “Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

The comments on the post were limited but largely positive. They included supportive messages from Baldwin’s brother Billy Baldwin (“The smile, giggles, joy…") and “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones (“More precious than words”).

María Lucía has become something of a giggling celebrity over the past few days as mom posts regular updates of the “Baldwinito” lifestyle on Instagram.

The “Boss Baby” actor wed Hilaria in 2012 and they’ve had six kids since: two daughters and four sons ranging in age from 13 months to 8 years old. Baldwin, who comes from a large and famous acting family himself, also has an adult daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Baldwin’s bit of social media joy perhaps served as a welcome reprieve from scandalous headlines swirling around his wife and sobering developments in the Emmy winner’s “Rust” shooting saga. In October, Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of the low-budget film “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. (Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger.)

The producer and star of the film faces a number of lawsuits related to the tragedy, including a wrongful-death suit filed in February by Hutchins’ family. Last month, Baldwin filed an arbitration claim against the other producers of the movie in a bid to shield himself from liability and cover his legal fees.