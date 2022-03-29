Hilaria Baldwin announces pending arrival of ‘Baldwinito’ No. 7. Yep, another baby

Hilaria Baldwin says she and actor husband Alec Baldwin are expecting yet another child this fall: It’ll be baby No. 7 for the couple.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the notably American-born yoga teacher said Tuesday on Instagram. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The post included a video that she said was “the moment” they told the kids they were getting a new brother or sister. “As you can see, they are super excited!” Hilaria wrote. It’s unclear who was recording the video, as Alec Baldwin can be seen in it. “ILY (I Love You Baby)” by Emilee plays over the scene.

The couple are parents to six kids born since 2013: two daughters and four sons. Alec has an adult daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” Hilaria wrote. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The couple’s lives have definitely been uncertain since October, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded by a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal for the movie “Rust.”

The actor has said he “didn’t pull the trigger” during the incident outside Santa Fe, N.M. The gun was said to be “cold,” but it was not: A live round was loaded.

In February, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Baldwin and the other “Rust” producers, saying cost-cutting measures and reckless behavior by Baldwin and others led to the tragedy.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, said a week later on NBC’s “Today” show, “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.”

“It almost sounds like he was the victim,” Hutchins said of an interview Baldwin gave to ABC News. “Hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it, I just feel like, ‘Are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr. Baldwin?’”

Alec Baldwin filed an arbitration claim earlier this month against the other producers on the film in an attempt to shield himself from liability and cover his legal fees after Hutchins’ death.