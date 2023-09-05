Advertisement
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose together in black formal attire
Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, The Times has confirmed.

The pop musician submitted paperwork Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, Fla., stating that his relationship with the actor is “irretrievably broken.” Jonas took legal action soon after reports surfaced this past weekend that he had hired a divorce attorney.

The “Sucker” singer, 34, and the “Game of Thrones” alum, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for about three years. Jonas’ divorce petition indicates that the two intend to share custody of their children, ages 1 and 3.

The filing also confirms that Jonas and Turner signed a prenuptial agreement, noting that both parties “have the ability” and “should ... be required” to provide financial support for their kids.

The celebrity spouses welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. Almost exactly two years later, Turner gave birth to a second daughter whose name they have not revealed.

This is a developing story.

Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

