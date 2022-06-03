Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

With defamation case behind him, Johnny Depp makes his next move with rocker Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp, pictured in 2020, collaborated with musician Jeff Beck for an upcoming album.
(Frank Augstein / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Fresh off the heels of winning his divisive defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is teaming with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician Jeff Beck for an album set to be released this summer.

The announcement was made onstage at Beck’s concert Thursday night in Gateshead, England, as Depp once again made a cameo at one of the guitarist’s performances. Depp’s appearance marked his first public showing since a jury on Wednesday awarded him $15 million in damages, which was promptly reduced to about $10.4 million.

Fan footage posted to YouTube captured the moment between songs when Beck shared the news with the audience.

“I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you that I met [Depp] five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told the crowd, as he had done at previous shows the last week. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It’ll be out in July.”

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)

Entertainment & Arts

We can’t agree on the meaning of Depp vs. Heard. Here’s how we move forward anyway

Johnny Depp’s victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, and the disparate reactions it inspired, are a mirror we all must face.

Beck didn’t give any specific details about the album, including a release date. But it won’t be Depp and Beck’s first collaboration. In 2020, the duo recorded and released a cover of John Lennon’s 1970 song “Isolation,” with Depp on vocals.

Their new album will mark the beginning of what Depp called “a new chapter” in a statement he posted to his 23.5 million Instagram followers almost immediately after the court ruled in his favor.

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Wednesday July 8, 2020. Johnny Depp is facing a second day of cross-examination by lawyers for British tabloid The Sun, which is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d been abusive to ex-wife Amber Heard. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Entertainment & Arts

Ahead of verdict in trial with Heard, Johnny Depp straps on a guitar with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp joined fellow musician Jeff Beck onstage in the United Kingdom twice and performed their cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ over the weekend.

Advertisement

In that same post he expressed his appreciation for the judicial process and his supporters.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed,” Depp wrote. " And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”

A collage of a man with long hair wearing sunglasses next to a blond woman

Entertainment & Arts

The verdict is in: Here’s how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long trial played out

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard turned the former couple’s dirty laundry into trending topics. Here’s a timeline of key moments.

In his Wednesday post, Depp also mentioned he was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world.”

He expressed hope that his “quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation” and that “the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

Heard also issued a statement after the verdict was read Wednesday, awarding her $2 million in her defamation countersuit, striking a more somber note.

Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Movies

What comes next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s movie careers after the verdict

After a bruising six-week trial, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face uncertain career prospects.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” read her statement, which she shared on social media.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

On Thursday, Heard’s lawyer announced that Heard will appeal the verdict and said her client “absolutely” would not be able to pay Depp the $10.4 million he was awarded.

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera was a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement